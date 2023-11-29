We’ll continue with our vision of breaking gender disparity -APWEN President…….Inaugurates Dr. Afella as pioneer VI chapter chairman

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engineer Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho, has said the Association would continue with its vision of breaking the gender disparity by being an advocate for the advancement of female engineers in national and global technological development.

Dr. Eterigho stated this on Wednesday in Lagos during the inauguration of Engr. Dr. Comfort M. Afella, FNSE, FNICE, the pioneer Chairman of APWEN, Victoria Island Chapter.

According to her, APWEN in her 40 years of existence has not only been an advocate for advancing the professional development of practicing female engineers, technologists and scientists, but also inspiring young girls in science and engineering by sponsoring competitions and mentoring of engineering students.

Stating that APWEN is an all-female association in a male-dominated profession, she said: “This is further compounded by our culture and religion, which perceive women as the weaker ones. The association was inaugurated in 1983 by six visionary female engineers to encourage, enhance and to excel in the ability and potential of the female gender”.

She added: “Today, our registered members are over 4,800 in 42 cities and 29 campuses across the six zones of Nigeria and in the Diaspora”.

Describing the Chairman of APWEN, VI, Engr. Dr. Comfort Afella as a woman of courage, the APWEN President said the admirable leadership qualities of Afella “will immensely impact the growth of this Association in VI and Lagos state in general”, adding:”APWEN has chosen to be part of the mission of building the future of the girl-child where everyone is an equal stakeholder”.

Also describing the theme of the lecture “Renewable and Sustainable Energy: – Impact in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector” as apt, Dr. Eterigho said: “This is because as a nation traditionally reliant on oil, Nigeria faces both challenges and opportunities as we navigate the global shift towards cleaner energy sources.

“The impact of incorporating renewables is multifaceted. Embracing sustainable energy practices makes us as a country to align with global environmental imperatives. Nigeria, like most nations, must address climate change concerns by reducing carbon emissions. Transitioning to renewable energy not only mitigates environmental impact but also positions us as responsible stewards of our planet.

“Economically, diversifying our energy portfolio is crucial. The volatility of oil prices underscores the vulnerability of a mono-economy. Therefore, I will like to encourage everyone to be attentive as the speaker does justice to the topic”, she added.

She encouraged the executive to work as a team and be knitted together to achieve a solid foundation for sustainability of and in the chapter.

She also invited members of the Association to one of APWEN’s major event on February 3, 2024; when “APWEN will be ceremoniously welcoming her 18th president into the office in Abuja”, adding: “Please, plan to attend as it is an opportunity that you can’t afford to miss”.

In her speech, the Chairman, Victoria Island Chapter of APWEN, Dr. Comfort Afella, said considering the massive potentials and contribution of women to the society, the Association would continue to progress the effort to increase the awareness that “engineering is a career for girls in order to improve the numerical strength of female in engineering profession towards national and global technological development until we breakthrough”.

She said the VI Chapter of the APWEN would encourage the participation of female engineers who live and work in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah, Epe and environs to participate in APWEN programmes and activities and embark on capacity development programmes for female engineers to enable them achieve professional excellence as engineers and leaders in Nigeria.

She also said the Chapter would not only have creative and innovative programmes among young female engineers, and mentor emerging talents to various career opportunities available to them after graduation, but also have Secondary school outreach programmes to build the capacity of the secondary school girls in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects through workshops and competitions to increase higher institution enrollment rates in engineering within our catchment area.

Dr. Afella, who further said the APWEN VI chapter would mobilize resources and efforts for scholarships schemes, school science lab equipment, and other social infrastructures, therefore, urged all members of APWEN and male colleagues present “to support us in achieving these goals, for without your active participation, none of these will be achieved”.

For a better society