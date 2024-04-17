We must take back Aso Rock Villa in 2027, says PDP Reps caucus  

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives says it must take back the Aso Rock Villa in 2027, saying the villa is supposed to be its birth right.

Chinda Kingsley, the Minority Leader and leader of the minority caucus in the House said this while briefing newsmen after the third meeting of PDP lawmakers in Abuja on Tuesday.

“According to him, and so for us, we are going back as we resume the session to commence a strong, virile and purpose driven opposition to give the people a voice in the parliament.

The lawmakers in its communique also issued a three-months ultimatum to the Federal Government to normalize the security situation in the country.

According to him, the government is therefore called upon to immediately take steps to ensure that the security situation in the country is normalized.

He said, ” we x-rayed the security situation in our country and we resolved that we can no longer take this situation where Nigeria is today almost tagged as one life, one minute silence.

“After three-months the caucus will take further steps to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to perhaps take their security into their hands.”

He said the caucus also agreed to call on all party caucuses, the board of trustees, national executive committee and the national working committee of the party to embark on reconciliatory measures.

This according to him is with the view to resolve all litigations that are pending and that has hindered the party in anyway whatsoever from having a substantive national Chairman.

He called on leaders of the PDP to continue to demonstrate unconditional loyalty to the party and ensure that the party is placed where she enjoyed the position of the largest party in Africa.

He said that the House of Reps PDP remained united, indivisible, committed and out to perform her duty as the watchdog on behalf of the Nigerian people.