Waste Management: Govt, Private Sector Chart Progress at Lagos Waste Forum

The Statewide Waste and Environmental Education (SWEEP) Foundation hosted the 3rd edition of the Lagos Waste Forum on Thursday 30th June 2022 in the University of Lagos in partnership with Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Coca-Cola Nigeria with the aim of capitalizing on opportunities in the public and private waste management industries while also catalyzing collective solutions to the country’s waste management problems

The Lagos Waste Forum, a High-Level Citizens Waste Reduction Forum, was launched in 2020 as a flagship program of the Statewide Waste and Environmental Education (SWEEP) Foundation.

The Director of the Lagos State University’s Centre for Environmental Studies and Sustainable Development (CESSED), Professor Kafeelah Yusuf, who represented the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, expressed her concerns about the country’s waste management. “Our nation, like many other developing nations around the world, faces difficulties and inadequacies in waste management and control, which are particularly acute in Lagos State,” she said.

Waste management efforts to maintain a clean and healthy environment have not produced the desired outcomes. Flooding and epidemics are caused by solid waste being dumped in various places. Therefore, it is more crucial than ever to ensure solid waste recycling.

“The government launched the Clean Lagos Initiative a few years ago, which resulted in the overhaul of the state’s solid waste management system by building new landfills, transfer loading stations, and material recovery facilities throughout the state,” she continued. We must be able to challenge the people and communities who produce the majority of the waste to exercise greater responsibility in the disposal of their waste while also exploring funding strategies to address the issues. We must be aware that we are all the recipients of personal deviations and that waste generated must be disposed of through the proper waste management channels. I also suggest that we follow the lead of nations that have embraced the recycling approach to waste management.

The forum, themed “Financing for a Sustainable Recyclable Waste Management,” facilitated discussions about financing for waste management entrepreneurs.

The President, Lagos Waste Forum, Ambassador Phillips Obuesi, in his welcome address described the forum as a dedicated platform harnessing opportunities in public and private waste management to drive sustainable mega-city and urban circular economy. According to Amb. Obuesi Phillips, the forum is presented as an international conference, awards and exhibition of contemporary waste management solutions. He invited the audience to seize the opportunity of the forum to glean opportunities for participating in the waste and recycling sector.

In his presentation, Ola Oresanya, the Special Advisor on Environment to the Governor of Ogun State, highlighted significant challenges facing the Nigerian recycling sector and identified financing as a crucial requirement for advancing the economic aspect of the industry. He said that due to poor fortune, Nigeria has not been able to access the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) funding, and institutional frameworks must be put in place before states can do so. He continued by saying that other factors that contribute to the country’s waste management underperformance include the lack of implementation of national policies on waste management and poor compensation for the secondary players in the recycling industry.

Commending the SWEEP Foundation’s initiative was the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. IbijokeSanwo-Olu, who is also the grand matron of the SWEEP Foundation. In her words, “I commend the SWEEP team on its activities in Surulere, Coker/ Aguda and ItireI-kate Local Council Development Areas, which is still Lagos Central under the Ikeja District.” I also look forward to your expansion across other communities to ensure that collectors in communities like Ajegunle who require logistics and facilities will have access to you while you continue to advocate for behavioral change across the state.

Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, spoke at the event and explained that, in light of data analysis, Nigeria has the potential to develop into a hub for recycling in West Africa. “The recycling industry in Nigeria is lucrative but underutilized,” she said. “To make sure that the players at the bottom of the value chain are aware of the potential value and have access to it, the nation needs to foster an entrepreneurial spirit within this industry. The Coca-Cola Company, has an ambitious goal of a World Without Waste and operates in accordance with the Extended Producer’s Responsibility to support the recycling value chain to ensure its sustenance and attract foreign direct investments. Coca- Cola will continue to provide leadership along with other Industry partners in Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance ( FBRA) to drive Circular Economy in Nigeria. In addition, Coca-Cola have invested in a number of recycling initiatives, empowerment programs, and advocacy projects to drive the required behavioral change.

The Waste in the City Initiative, implemented by the SWEEP foundation, is an example of one of the Coca-Cola system’s investments. The community-focused project aimed at unclogging blocked drainages and canals by extracting PET bottles, cans, and other plastic waste, recycling them through accredited off-takers, and providing economic empowerment for community youths and women has received recognition for its commitment to keeping Nigeria’s Surulere Community free of PET waste.

Also present at the Forum were His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, ably represented by the Sooko Omoniyi of Ife Kingdom, Dr. Kemade Elugbaju; Permanent Secretary Ministry of the Environment & Water Resources, Lagos State, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen; Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority; Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Peju Ibekwe; Managing Director, Macpresse West Africa Limited, Mr. Idowu Salawu; and Omolara Eniayewun, representative of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, alongside other dignitaries.