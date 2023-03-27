VGN Commandant General Appeals To Buhari To Assent Vigilante Bill Before Leaving Office

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – The Commandant General of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Dr. Usman Muhammad Jahun has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill, seeking legal backing for the security outfit.

The National Assembly had passed the VGN (Establishment) Bill 2022 into law, but awaits presidential assent.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of his visit to the VGN men in South West, Jahun appealed to Buhari to sign the bill before expiration of his tenure in May.

“The bill had been passed by both the houses the Senate and the House of Representatives. What we’re waiting for is the President to assent to the bill.

“Our message to Mr. President is that before he leaves office on May 29, we are pleading with him to please sign this bill for the sake of Nigerians so that there will be more peace and security in the country,” Jahun said.

He said the body if given the legal backing, it would create more jobs and allow the VGN operatives to fill the security gaps currently existing in the country.

The Commandant said “In most of our villages and forests, there’s a very serious gap. And there is a need for us to fill all these places even within our communities.

“So, we are calling on the government to sign this bill so that we can fill this gap.”

He rated the performances of the security agencies during the general elections, high, saying they did their best to keep the country secured.

On his visit to the region, he said “Part of my mission is to meet my people not only Ogun state, but the southwest. I’m kicking start here in Ogun State, being the headquarters of the Southwest, vigilante group and also to thank them for the effort that was made during the last general election and also to congratulate all the governors of the Southwest who won the election in 2023.”