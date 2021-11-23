Champion Newspapers Limited
Veteran comedian “Baba Suwe” dies at 63

Metro news
By Editor
Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as “Baba Suwe”, has been confirmed dead, aged 63.

The death of “Baba Suwe” was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a telephone interview by Bolaji Amusan, National President, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Assocation of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

“Yes, we lost Baba Suwe to the cold hands of death, it is unfortunate, further information will be sent out soon,” said Amusan who became emotional could not speak much.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

NAN reports that Babatunde Omidina, who hailed from Ikorodu, was born Aug. 22, 1958 in Inabere street, Lagos Island, where he grew up.

 

Omidina began his acting career in 1971 but came into limelight after he featured in a movie titled “Omolasan”, a film produced by Obalende. He became more popular after he featured in “Iru Esin” in 1997.

He had featured and produced several Nigerian films such as: Baba Jaiye Jaiye.

In 2011, he was accused of cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, an allegation that was described as false and defamatory by the ruling of a Lagos High Court.

Omidina suffered poor health in 2018, making several Nigerians, including Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to donate funds for his medical treatment abroad.

