Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu arrested in Onitsha for adorning Biafra insignia

By Editor
By Pamela Eboh Awka

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chinwetalu Agu, has been arrested at Upper Iweka, Onitsha in Anambra State by some officers of the Nigerian Army for reportedly adorning Biafra insignia.

Information has it he was in Onitsha for a charity event where he shared food items to the less privileged.

A video on the internet showed where Agu was arrested by the officers who dragged him into a vehicle and zoomed off immediately.

A Nollywood star, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the incident as regrettable and a violation of human rights.

He said, “Chinwetalu Agu likes identifying with anything Biafra, particularly their muffler. A military friend just called me some minutes ago informing me about the development. He said he’s currently in their custody.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the Command was aware of the incident but was yet to receive the full details.

