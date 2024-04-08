Uzodimma to Deputy: In me you have a good partner

…. Lady Ekomaru reaffirms her total loyalty

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reassured his Deputy, Lady Dr. Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru that their working relationship/partnership will be good and in the interest of Imo State as their four years tenure starts.

Governor Uzodimma gave the assurance at the Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Sunday at St. Barnabas Anglican Church Obeakpu Umunoha in Mbaitoli Local Government of the State while addressing the congregation at the end of the Church Service.

The Governor commended the Deputy Governor for taking the right step to present her family, their victory and administration to God, to solicit energy and wisdom from Him and for God to do His will in both of them, noting that God will give them a smooth sail during their reign.

Governor Uzodimma acknowledged that the expectations and task from Imo people from them is “precarious,” added that “but trusting God, all is possible.”

He expressed happiness over the number of people who turned out for the Thanksgiving Service, describing the enthusiasm as encouraging.

The Governor assured Imo people that he was happy that the obstacles that hitherto confronted the State are gradually going away, reiterating that he came with a mission to positively change the narrative of Imo State.

“I will leave Imo better than I met it,” the Governor said and asked God to help his Deputy and himself to achieve the set goals for Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma however remarked: “Every democracy comes with tangible and intangible dividends. I will be happy to see positive changes, new conduct and style of life of Imo people.”

He enjoined the Imo citizens to learn to shun evil, speak out against same and pleaded with God to forgive us our sins.

He condemned the attitude of elders of the State who keep mute seeing the misdemeanor of our youths as a result of personal fear and reminded them that they are not doing the State or the youths any good.

Turning to his Deputy, Governor Uzodimma reassured of a partnership that will be to the benefit of the people. “In me, you have a good partner,” he said and decried a situation where most public office holders abuse the privilege of the office they occupy on trust.

The Governor urged public office holders in Imo State to always regulate their appetite over acquisition of wealth, saying that “greed is worse than cancer.”

“Primitive acquisition of material things is very bad,” he said and dvised the public against acquiring what they do not need at the end of the day based on their selfish tendencies and greed.

The Governor also left the congregation with hopes that Imo State, in the next two years, will witness massive positive changes the people may not have experienced before. “The Egyptians we saw yesterday we shall see no more.”

Earlier in her appreciation, Lady Ekomaru expressed her profound gratitude to the Governor whom she said “single handedly” appointed her to the position of the Deputy Governor.

She thanked all Imo people for their support before, during and after the campaigns, election and swearing-in.

The Deputy Governor also thanked the College of Bishops, the Clergy and the wives of the Anglican Communion who, with other people of faith, prayed fervently for her choice and supported the gender balancing that Governor Uzodimma initiated.

She pledged her absolute loyalty to the Governor and to offer him pieces of advice that would be sincere and lead to the success of their administration and service to Imo State in general.

Lady Ekomaru reminded the congregation that the thoughts of Governor Uzodimma for Imo people are “thoughts of good and greater development,” saying that ,”the Governor has been able to battle all the vices and challenges he faced at the beginning,” and prayed God to continue to be with them as they continue with the Shared Prosperity 3R Administration.

The Deputy Governor’s husband, Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN) expressed his family’s profound gratitude to the Governor for his benevolence via the choice of his wife as a Deputy Governor. He said the gesture will remain a permanent feature in the life of the Ekomarus.

Chief Ekomaru used the opportunity of the occasion to present a gift of picture Portrait from the St. Barnabas Anglican Church to the Governor and the Deputy Governor.

The sermon was delivered by the Primate of the Anglican Communion, His Grace, Most Rev. (Dr.) Henry Ndukuba while in attendance were members of the Council of Anglican Bishops of Nigeria, their wives, other Clergies and also their wives.

The three Senators from Imo State – Osita Izunaso, Patrick Ndubuisi and Ezenwa Onyebuchi Onyewuchi, serving and former House of Representatives members, the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Theresa Chikeka, members of the Imo State House of Assembly, former Governor Ikedi Ohakim and his former Deputy, Ada Okwuonu, ranking traditional rulers from Imo State, captains of industries and a host of other personalities from Imo State and beyond graced the occasion.