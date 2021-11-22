Uzodimma names 17 new Commissioner-designates

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is gearing up to reconstitute his Cabinet barely six months it was dissolved.

He has therefore forwarded the names of 17 persons as Commissioners-designate to the Imo State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter which Governor Uzodimma transmitted to the Assembly on Monday, November 22 through the Office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe and was accordingly read and considered at a special plenary.

The lucky nominees include:

(1. PROF. DURU EMMANUEL JOSEPH CHUKWUMA

(2). DR. PROSPER OHAYAGHA SUCCESS OBINNA CHINONS0

(3). PROF. IFUNANYA OKORODUDU

(4). PROF. C.O. NWOSU

(5). MR. KEZIECHI OGAZIECHI

(6). BARR. REX ANUNOBI

(7). LADY LOVE INEH

(8). MRS. RUBBY EMELE

(9). SIMON EBEGBULEM

(10). MR. ANUKWUEM OKECHUKWU CHUKWUNYERE

(11). CHIEF FORD OZURUMBA

(12). HON. STANLEY OBIDIEGGWU

(13). RT. HON. GOODLUCK NANA OPIA

(14). MRS. ANN DOZIE

(15). PROF. KENNETH AMAESHI (CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER)

(16). HAUIA RABBI IBRAHIM

(17). DR. ELIAS EMEDOM

They were have been referred to the appropriate committee of the Imo State House of Assembly for screening, effective Tuesday, November 23, 2021

