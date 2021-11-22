Nigerian Yoruba comedy Actor, Baba Suwe is dead

Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, has passed away. The prolific actor gave up the ghost on Monday after a long battle with an illness.

Born on August 22, 1958, he was married to comedienne Omoladun Omidina, who died in September 2009.

Baba Suwe dominated the Yoruba movie industry for decades, featured in several movies and bagged many awards.

“The legend is gone, he left today to be in a place of rest”, a source reveal’s.

The Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) will issue a statement soon.

