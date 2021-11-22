Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian Yoruba comedy Actor, Baba Suwe is dead

EntertainmentM2A
By Peter
0 8

Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, has passed away. The prolific actor gave up the ghost on Monday after a long battle with an illness.

Born on August 22, 1958, he was married to comedienne Omoladun Omidina, who died in September 2009.

Baba Suwe dominated the Yoruba movie industry for decades, featured in several movies and bagged many awards.

“The legend is gone, he left today to be in a place of rest”, a source reveal’s.

The Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) will issue a statement soon.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5193 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Davido Donates N250m To Orphanage Homes

Shock as Singer, Davido begs for money on social media

#EndSARS: DJ Switch reacts to panel’s report

Pan African Music Fashion Runway, Game Changer Africa…

1 of 24

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More