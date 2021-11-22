EndSARS Report: My life under threat – Panel member Adegboruwa cries out

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a member of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said his life is under threat over the recent report of the Panel.

There has been a controversy over the panel report released last week.

Adegboruwa had initially raised an alarm over an alleged attempt by agents of the government to demonise the panel members.

On Monday, Adegboruwa cried out again over the increasing threats and attacks on him by “those suspected to be agents of the government.”

Adegboruwa stated that he had not committed any crime by agreeing to be part of the panel, alerting Nigerians to hold the government responsible if anything happens to him.

In a statement, he said, “Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and the indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.

“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.

“I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced.

“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold government responsible should anything happen to me.

“Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serous machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.

“I heeded the clarion call to serve by the government with the honest believe that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel.”

