Uzodimma, Ihedioha, others should stop fueling insecurity in Imo, IPOB warns

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Wednesday, called on Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, ex-Governors, Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha,, including Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, to stop fueling insecurity in the State.

Sounding the note of warning, the IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, stated that the movement has nothing against anybody, but anyone working to murder her people would not be a friend of IPOB.

“The situation in Imo State under the rulership of Hope Uzodinma, has not only made it the center of crime in Biafraland but a wicked place for sons and daughters of Chukwu Okike Abiama to live. How could our people not sleep in their homes with two eyes closed? Instead our people cry red tears every day because of Hope Uzodinma and his APC system of government who are killing our politicians and traditional rulers when they venture to ask questions about what is going on in Imo State against the citizens.

“We know that Chief Engineer Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is in a cage under Hope Uzodinma. Other elders can not talk because the vampire is on the throne. Since the formation of Ebubeagu in the two states of Imo and Ebonyi, we have not seen them chasing Fulani terrorists out of our farms and bushes, but they are busy kidnapping for ransom, killing, and snatching cars from our people.

“Therefore, we call on the big political actors in Imo State such as Emeka Ihedioha, Ifeanyi Ararume, and Rochas Okorocha, to stop fueling the insecurity in Imo State to avoid giving the Vampire, Hope Uzodinma, more opportunity to keep using Ebebuagu militia to terrorise and kill our people,” he further warned

The image maker reminded Uzodimma that his counterpart in Ebonyi State has banned Ebubeagu security in his home state, even as Uzodinma has not yet banned his, because according her o the image maker, Umahi has not finished what he wants to do with them.

