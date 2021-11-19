Uzodimma appoints new SA/ General Manager for Owerri CDA

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved the appointment of Engr Francis Onyedikachi Chukwu as the new Special Adviser/ General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA).

With Engineer Chukwu’s appointment, Innocent Ikpamazie who was calling the shot at the OCDA with the same designation has been removed.

The appointment of Eng. Chukwu takes immediate effect.

The handing and taking over formalities are expected to be completed before close of work on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Governor Uzodimma has also admonished the new SA/ GM of OCDA to devote his energy and time to sanitize the agency and restore the confidence of the people in its activities.