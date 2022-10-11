Uyo campaign flag off: Atiku, Okowa, others proffer solutions to Nigeria’s woes

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, has affirmed that the massive turnout of Nigerians in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to receive the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the official flag off of the PDP Presidential Campaign is a clear indicator of victory for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The Uyo rally is following on the heels of a similar massive turnout and acceptance of Atiku/Okowa in Kano, Ibadan, Enugu, Gombe, and other parts of the country where Nigerians have rallied in support of the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, thanked Nigerians for the confidence reposed in him and the PDP.

He recalled that when PDP came to power in 1999, it met a nation in a shambolic state but turned it around and lifted the nation “from bottom to top”, but lamented that all the gains achieved by the PDP have been eroded by the APC.

“When PDP came to power in 1999, we lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top. We made Nigeria the best in Africa. But today all that has been destroyed. Today, the PDP is on a rescue mission. We are ready; we will rescue Nigeria from hunger and insecurity. If you vote for PDP it will be a return to safety and good governance and unify this country”, Atiku Abubakar said amidst cheers from the crowd.

Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel also lamented the woes that have confronted the nation under the APC administration and asserted that Atiku Abubakar is the only Presidential Candidate with required experience, energy and capacity to lead the nation at this point in time.

According to him, “our movement to Aso Rock begins today. Nigerians have suffered untold woes under the APC. Atiku Abubakar has the required experience and capacity to rescue and rebuild our nation. He knows and understands the nuances of the nation and he will carry every part of the nation along.

Emmanuel lamented the lack of capacity of the APC administration to manage the economy and urged Nigerians to salvage the nation by voting for Atiku Abubakar.

“We must elect people who have the capacity to manage successful businesses. If you cannot manage a kiosk, you cannot manage the economy.

“As we flag off our campaign, we want to tell Nigerians that the plane to a successful nation is taking off today. Today, we are flagging off hope and the mission to rescue Nigeria.

“We call on Nigerians to support all our candidates from the Presidency to Houses of Assembly. The people of Akwa Ibom in one voice will join other Nigerians to move our country forward.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Campaign and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal described the campaign flag-off as “a historic day in our country and democracy”

“We present the most competent among those willing to preside. The ticket represents the plurality of our country, Nigeria. They will rescue Nigeria as their candidature represents the true character of our nation. We have a balanced ticket that will rescue Nigeria”. He stressed as he urged Nigerians to join the Atiku/Okowa train so as to rescue the nation.

Speaking, the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa stressed that Nigeria is faced by myriads of problems arising from the misrule of the APC. He said the nation needs rescuers at this point.

“While other parties are presenting lieutenants, our Party, the PDP, is presenting a well-tested General. We need experienced people like Atiku to rescue and rebuild. He is comfortable with all the zones in Nigeria. He has the capacity and experience to address the security and economic challenges of the nation. His track record of achievements from 1999-2007 attests to this. Nigerians are happy that we are presenting the best of the lots”, he said.

Also speaking, PDP National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu thank the crowd of supporters for coming out in large numbers to grace the PDP Presidential Campaign Flag-off.

According to him “the PDP train is moving. Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to rescue the nation. We will restore the economy. We will rebuild Nigeria” Ayu said.

Meanwhile, five state governors of the party were conspicuously missing from the event. They include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Recall that the five state governors recently pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign team after the party failed to meet their demand for the removal of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Other dignitaries present aside from the host governor Udom Emmanuel, Vice Presidential candidate Okowa and the DG of the campaign, Tambuwal, governors Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Also in attendance are ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Senate Presidents: Messrs. David Mark, Bukola Saraki, and Anyim Pius Anyim, and former PDP chairmen: Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, Alh. Adamu Muazu and Prince Uche Secondus, amongst others.