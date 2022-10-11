Troops Kill Ali Dogo, terrorist kingpin, 30 others in Kaduna Air raid 

Terrorist leader, Ali Dogo, Aka Yellow, and 30 of his fighters were believed to have been neutralized on 8 October after an airstrike by the Air Component of Operation WHIRL Punch

Daily Champion gathered that Yellow and his fighters had fled from Niger State to one Alhaji Gwarzo’s house at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State for safety following NAF aircraft’s continued bombardment on his location in Niger State.

According to a source, “unfortunately for Yellow and his fighters, while they were having a meeting, NAF aircraft struck Alhaji Gwarzo’s house leaving everybody in the building neutralized, including Yellow”.

Similar air strikes on the same day targeted against terrorists at a location 33 nautical miles Northwest of Mando in Kaduna State were also undertaken.

Following credible intelligence of terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers converging under tree covers at the location for a meeting, the location was struck with several terrorists killed.

The Air and Land Components of Operation Whirl Punch have been keeping up with their mandate of continuously making decisive efforts to rid the Joint Operations Area of terrorism.

This has led to various successes recorded in the decimation and neutralization of terrorists and other criminal elements in recent times.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF Spokesperson, has confirmed the successful strikes noting that “The Air Component will continue to sustain offensive operations against these criminal elements in collaboration with the Land Component and other security agencies to rid the Joint Operations Area and indeed the entire Northwest of terrorism and other acts of criminality.”

He said, ‘In keeping with the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, to NAF operational Commanders that terrorists and their likes are denied hiding places, all the Air Component Commanders are on their toes to ensure they keep and meet up with the directive.