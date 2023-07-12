Champion Newspapers Limited
US Court sentences Hushpuppi’s associate, Woodberry to 8 years In Prison

A Nigerian fraudster, Jacob Olalekan Ponle, also known as Woodberry, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison by a federal judge in the United States. Ponle was convicted of one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, after he admitted to defrauding a business of over $15 million.

Ponle, who was arrested in 2020, was a close associate of Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, another Nigerian fraudster who was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison in the US. Ponle and Abbas were known for their elaborate fraud schemes, which involved targeting businesses and individuals around the world.

 

In Ponle’s case, he would pose as a legitimate businessman and contact potential victims, offering them investment opportunities. Once the victims agreed to invest, Ponle would then disappear with their money.

 

In addition to his prison sentence, Ponle will also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim of his fraud scheme. He will also be deported to Nigeria after he completes his sentence.

