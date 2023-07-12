Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Osun Assembly okays appointment of 25 Special Advisers for Adeleke

People & Power
By Editor
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

.As Osun abolishes state anthem

 

 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

 

The Osun State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of twenty-five special advisers for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

 

This was contained in a letter from the Speaker of the State Parliament, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, to Governor Adeleke on Wednesday.

 

The letter was in response to the Governor’s request to the House of Assembly on the 4th of July, 2023, asking for approval to appoint 25 Special Advisers.

 

Egbedun stated that the assembly approved the request after careful deliberation.

 

He said, “After careful consideration, I am pleased to inform you that the Osun State House of Assembly has approved your request.”

 

The Speaker assured that the appointment will contribute to the development and progress of the state.

 

He appreciated the governor for his commitment and service to the people of Osun.

Continue Reading
Editor 12709 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Ondo govt to workers: We’ll cushion hardship on fuel subsidy

Appointments are made to create value not to create jobs for…

Alleged vote buying: Adebutu wasn’t arraigned, yet to…

Guber poll: Kogi elders raise alarm over rising insecurity

1 of 868