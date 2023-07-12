Osun Assembly okays appointment of 25 Special Advisers for Adeleke

.As Osun abolishes state anthem

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of twenty-five special advisers for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

This was contained in a letter from the Speaker of the State Parliament, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, to Governor Adeleke on Wednesday.

The letter was in response to the Governor’s request to the House of Assembly on the 4th of July, 2023, asking for approval to appoint 25 Special Advisers.

Egbedun stated that the assembly approved the request after careful deliberation.

He said, “After careful consideration, I am pleased to inform you that the Osun State House of Assembly has approved your request.”

The Speaker assured that the appointment will contribute to the development and progress of the state.

He appreciated the governor for his commitment and service to the people of Osun.