Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Updated: Death toll in Ladipo, Lagos gas explosion hits five

Latest News
By Peter
0 7

The death toll from the explosion which rocked a gas store at Ladipo, Mushin, Lagos, is now five.

The explosion occurred at Ojekunle Street, Papa Ajao, close to the popular automobile spare parts market, Ladipo, in Lagos.

According to reports, the explosion took place at about 8 am on Tuesday, November 16

It was three until the recovery of the body of a 10-year-old boy and a female adult from the scene of the incident.

The was confirmed by the Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye.

He said the female adult was recovered dead, while a 10-year-old died on the way to the hospital.

The female adult was identified as Mama Funmi.

It was learned that the LPG cylinders were being used for auto welding when the explosion occurred.

So far, three male adults, Mama Funmi and the boy have been recovered dead.

Confirming the incident, Farinloye said: “Altogether, five persons were recovered dead including a 10 years old boy.”

Rescue operation was ongoing at press time.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5123 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Wike to IGP: Unravel real motive behind raid on…

Buhari reacts to latest Massacre of 15 People in Sokoto,…

CDS commends JTF for sustaining peace in Niger Delta

Five die as gas explodes at Ladipo Spare Part Market

1 of 592

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More