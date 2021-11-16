Why I resigned as Ogun Attorney-General — Adeniran

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ogun State, Akingbolahan Adeniran, has resigned.

He tendered his resignation on November 8, following what was described as personal reasons.

Confirming the resignation, Adeniran in a statement titled, ‘My reasons for resigning as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ogun State’, said he had resigned from the cabinet of the Dapo Abiodun government.

He, however, refuted reports that he tendered the letter of resignation due to massive corruption in the government.

The statement read partly, “My attention has been drawn to some online news publications purporting to provide reasons for my resignation from the Ogun State Government as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“While it is true that on 8 November 2021, I formally notified His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the Governor of the State, of my decision to resign from the cabinet, I must state that contrary to the online news publications, my reasons for resigning are purely personal.

“I am not aware of any “massive corruption” in the Administration and I am indeed very proud of what we have been able to achieve in the administration of justice over the past two years, including.”

For a better society