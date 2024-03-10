Unlocking the future of Journalism: Anambra ICT Agency, Activ8 Hub Empower Media Professionals on AI

In line with its vision aimed at digitally revolutionizing the media landscape, the Anambra State ICT Agency, in collaboration with Activ8 Hub, on Thursday, hosted an enriching workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Journalism for media professionals.

Th workshop took the practitioners through emerging AI models, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Bing AI, Microsoft Copilot, among others, with the aim to enhance their journalistic practices, ensure more efficient, accurate, and compelling reportage.

The workshop facilitated by experts including Mr. Chukwuma Mezie-Okoye, co-founder of Activ8 Hub, and Nehemiah Onyekachukwu Emmanuel, an AI Engineer with Microsoft, offered deep insight into the transformative impact of AI in journalism. With a focus on leveraging AI to bolster productivity, fact-checking, and narrative crafting, the session illuminated the path for journalists to integrate these cutting-edge tools into their work responsibly.

The event also marked a significant stride in Anambra’s technological advancement, as was highlighted by Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA, the MD/CEO of Anambra State ICT Agency.

Agbata shared insights into the progress of work on the state’s ICT infrastructural development, which he noted, has vastly improved internet connectivity, thus facilitating more innovative initiatives.

According to him, the digital revolution ongoing in the state, is only possible because Mr Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, understands the 21st Century technology demands and is providing the support and political will required to guarantee such advancements.

“This workshop not only signifies Anambra State’s commitment to empowering its journalists but also reflects the government’s dedication to leveraging technology for societal advancement.

“As AI continues to evolve, Anambra’s media professionals need to be better equipped to navigate the digital age, ensuring the delivery of credible, insightful, and engaging content to their audience.

“This training further underscores the state government’s undertanding of the critical role of media practitioners in the digital revolution in the state and our commitment to “EverythingTechnology, Technology Everywhere” in the state

“AI is getting more sophisticated by the day and journalists must make the most use of the tool because it has the capacity to make enhance productivity, Agbata concluded.

In his words, Co-Founder, Activ8 Hub, Mr. Chukwuma Mezie-Okoye, expressed profound appreciation for the partnership and pledged continued support towards the advancement of digital revolution in the state.

“The message is clear: embrace AI, not as a replacement, but as a complement to journalistic excellence, shaping a more informed, discerning, and connected world, welcome to the future”.

Ogemdi Ozoemenam expressed gratitude on behalf of all participants, thanking the Anambra State Government and Activ8Hub for the crucial training on AI in Journalism. ” we are optimistic that it will enhance our professional endeavors” he concluded