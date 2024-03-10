When Excellence Becomes an attitude: Soludo’s exemplary governance of inclusion

As Anambra State and Nigeria continue to grapple with the challenges of nation-building, one leader stands tall as a model of hope and a champion of progressive ideals worthy of emulation – that leader, no doubt, is Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR.

Through his relentless commitment to excellence, meritocracy, fairness and his bold actions to promote inclusivity in a nation pervasively threatened by sectarian sensibilities, Governor Soludo continues to etch his name on the marble of history as a true nationalist and a visionary leader and a trailblazer.

In my role as Governor Soludo’s press secretary, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand his consistent pursuit of excellence as an attitude and his determination to shatter the longstanding barriers that have hindered our nation’s progress. His recent landmark appointments of non-indigenes and individuals from diverse states as permanent secretaries in the Anambra State civil service exemplify his non-discriminatory leadership and his steadfast belief in the power of inclusion and diversity.

The appointments of Mr. Adebayo Ojeyinka from Osun State and Mr. Joachin Achor from Abia State as permanent secretaries in Anambra were not mere symbolic gestures; they were bold statements that challenged the entrenched norms of tribalism and nepotism that have plagued our nation for far too long.

Before the appointment of these gentlemen, Governor Soludo had in his government non-indigenes like yours sincerely from Edo, the SSA on New Media from Imo State even his cook of over 15 years from Benue State and many more

Governor Soludo’s actions in this regard continue to send a resounding message that talent and merit should be the sole criteria for advancement, regardless of one’s state of origin or ethnic background.

This commitment to excellence and meritocracy extend beyond just these high-profile appointments. Governor Soludo also recognizes that the true strength of any society lies in its ability to harness the collective potential of its people, irrespective of their backgrounds.

By promoting exceptional civil servants based on their qualifications, abilities and achievements, he has fostered an environment where hard work and dedication are rewarded, thereby inspiring a new generation of public servants to strive for excellence.

Governor Soludo’s impact, it should also be noted transcends these groundbreaking appointments. His resolute dedication to inclusive governance, transparency, and accountability has set a new standard for leadership in Nigeria. He understands that true progress can only be achieved by embracing diversity and leveraging the unique perspectives and experiences of individuals from all walks of life.

Aside the newly appointed permanent secretaries who all were subjected to a rigorous eligibility process including a computer-based exam, job performance and interview with the governor, there are other personnel, who were appointed on their individual merit and stance for excellence.

Thus, in a society plagued by divisive rhetoric and narrowly defined loyalties, Governor Soludo sets a noble standard in inclusive governance, reminding us that our strength lies in our unity and our willingness to embrace one another as equals, regardless of our differences.

His actions are paving the way for a more equitable and just society, where every Nigerian can aspire to reach their full potential, unencumbered by the shackles of prejudice and discrimination.

As we celebrate Governor Soludo’s living legacy, we must carry forward his vision and commitment to meritocracy and inclusivity. His actions serve as a powerful cue that progress is not achieved through complacency or adherence to outdated norms but through the courage to challenge the status quo and forge a path toward a brighter future for all.

In the days and years ahead, may we draw inspiration from Governor Soludo’s magnanimous spirit and his relentless pursuit of a more just and equitable society. May his ongoing efforts be appreciated by continuing to champion the ideals he holds dear – excellence, inclusivity, transparency, and a steadfast belief in the inherent worth and potential of every Nigerian, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo is more than just a sectarian or state leader; he is a veritable catalyst for change, a visionary who dares to dream of a Nigeria where merit and excellence reign supreme. His performance serves as a shining reflection of what can be achieved when courageous leadership meets a dogged commitment to progress and unity.

As Anambra State and Nigeria continue to evolve, may Governor Soludo’s enduring vision of meritocracy and inclusion guide us toward a brighter, more inclusive, and more prosperous future for all.