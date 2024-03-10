Moniepoint commemorates IWD with call for applications into 4th edition of Women in Tech Programme

The role of women and their centrality to the growth and evolution of technology has been widely acknowledged. Yet, recent statistics show that women remain underrepresented in the technology industry. The last census results by the National Population Commission show that there are almost as many women as there are men in Nigeria, however data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on women and men in the country reveal that women occupy just 25% of the employment rate in the technology industry even as 22% of annual STEM graduates from Nigerian universities are women. Although a global challenge, these gaps have underscored the need to increase female representation in the tech industry in Nigeria.

As the world marks the 2024 International Women’s Day, IWD and against the backdrop of the successful execution of its three previous editions, leading digital financial services provider for emerging markets and the second-fastest growing company in Africa, Moniepoint Inc has announced the launch of this year’s edition of the Women-In-Tech initiative. This year’s IWD campaign theme of #InspireInclusion calls for action to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create environments where all women are valued and respected.

Given that previous editions had 5 women in each cohort, this year the 6-month internship programme which is aimed at ensuring that young women have access to building a career in technology will see 10 women take on roles in various teams that include Cloud Engineering, Backend Engineering, Technical Product Management, Data Engineering, Systems Administration, Technical Support and User Experience. Christened as the Dream 10, these women will be provided with direct mentorship during the internship. Other perks include; a salary, work tools, merch, the opportunity to work on live projects during the course of the internship and an offer of full-time employment depending on assessment post-internship.

The goal of the Women in Tech initiative has always been to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers. As such, selected applicants get to spend time working on real projects to help shape digital finance in Africa. Alumni from the programme have become active contributors to the development of their products making a huge difference in the world while making significant strides within the tech ecosystem.

Speaking on this year’s edition, Chinaza Nduka-Dike, Head, People Operations at Moniepoint Inc noted that with this initiative the organization is going over and beyond inspiring inclusion to demonstrating a genuine commitment to making a difference in the lives of women.

“Increasingly we are seeing that diversity, inclusion can ignite innovation and growth. Intentional outreaches such as our Women in Tech which have helped to increase female representation and have had a transformative power to create meaningful inclusion while ensuring that we can keep pace with the talent development in a global economy. We have been able to fill talent gaps while giving women great jobs and a sustainable livelihood. Looking back at the past editions, we are filled with an immense sense of pride at the progress made and looking forward to adding more women to the pool who in turn can grow as leaders and build thriving, successful organizations”, she said.

Tefe Oladejo, a frontend engineer and member of the pioneer cohort of the Moniepoint Women in Tech expressed her delight at the increased number of internship roles available for the 2024 programme.

“I am a living witness to the transformative power of bold action initiatives like this. It’s been a privilege to work on products that you can see making a visible difference in the lives of millions. Moniepoint’s supportive ecosystem has been very pivotal to my growth and personal development,” she said.

Since 2019, Moniepoint’s technology has powered the dreams of over 2 million businesses and individuals, offering personal and business banking, payment, credit and business management tools to help them succeed.

The internship is open to women across Africa who are interested in starting a career in technology. Interested applicants can find out more about available roles and apply for the programme via the Women in Tech