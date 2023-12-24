UNIZIK inducts Champion correspondent’s daughter, 161 others as MLS

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Miss Clementina Chinazaekpere Ebele, daughter of the Onitsha correspondent of Champion newspaper, Cyprian Ebele, was among the 162 students inducted during the induction/oath taking ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, as Medical Laboratory Scientists, MLS.

Speaking at the event, held at the UNIZIK college auditorium, College of Health Sciences, Okofia, Nnewi, Anambra State, the Vice Chancellor, VC, Prof. Charles Esimone, charged the graduating students to be good Ambassadors of their alma mater.

He also reminded them of the need to abide by their oath of the profession and see their profession as a call to duty for God and mankind.

In his own contribution, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, Prof. Joseph Ugbaja, who was ably represented by his Chief of Staff, Jackson Njoku, expressed satisfaction with the graduating students and urged them not to relent in their pursuit of excellence wherever they may find themselves.

He disclosed that in the permanent site meant for NAUTH, plans are in top gear to have buildings that will house those on internship program include, pharmacists, doctors, medical Laboratory Scientists, among others.

Also, the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, NAU chapter, Prof. Kingsley Ubaorji, of the Department of Biochemistry, congratulated the graduating MLS, and pleaded to them to be good ambassadors of their alma mater.

“You should also be obedient to those of your senior colleagues for you to learn more from their experience in the profession,” he pleaded.

The event attracted scores of journalists who stormed the Okofia university college auditorium to felicitate with their colleague, Cyprian Ebele, over the feat achieved by his daughter, Miss Ebele.

Highlight on the occasion was the presentation of provisional license to the inducted students as registered members of the Medical Laboratory Science profession.