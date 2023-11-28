University of Mbaise Launching, get together / distinguished award to deserving Sons, Daughters held in Lagos

L-r… Organizing Committee Member (MPC) Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; presenting Distinguished Achievers Award to Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi.

Organizing Committee Member (MPC) Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu, presenting the Distinguished Achievers Award to a representative of DCP.Chioma Ajunwa- Opara her husband Pastor Howell Opara.

L-r… Organizing Committee Member (MPC) Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; present distinguished achievers award to Vice-Chancellor of Kingsley Mbadiwe University, Ideato in Imo State—Prof Ikechukwu Dozie; Nation President, Mbaise People’s Congress (MPC), Ochiagha Carl Azudibia.

L-r… National President, Mbaise People’s Congress (MPC), Ochiagha Carl Azudibia; Organizing Committee Member (MPC) Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; presenting Distinguished Achievers Award to Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi; his wife Mrs Chioma; President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Mr Eze Anaba.

L-r… Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu, presenting the Distinguished Achievers Award to Mr Kelechi Deca Anyanwu.

L-r… Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; presenting Distinguished Achievers Award to Guest of Honour Surv. Sir Joe Anosike.

From 3rd left. Former Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Engr. Prof . Val Ekechukwu; Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; National President, Mbaise People’s Congress (MPC), Ochiagha Carl Azudibia (right) and others. During the University of Mbaise Launching, get together / distinguished award, to deserving Mbaise Sons and Daughters organised by (MPC) in Lagos 25/11/2023…: PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.

