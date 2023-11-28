Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

University of Mbaise Launching, get together / distinguished award to deserving Sons, Daughters held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Former Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN),  Engr. Prof . Val Ekechukwu; National President, Mbaise  People’s Congress  (MPC)   Ochiagha  Carl Azudibia; organising committee member  (MPC)  Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; Vice-Chancellor of Kingsley Mbadiwe University, Ideato in Imo State. Prof Ikechukwu Dozie,  during the University of Mbaise   Launching, get together / distinguished award, to deserving  Mbaise Sons and Daughters held in Lagos  25/11/2023... PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
45
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Organizing Committee Member   (MPC)  Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu;  presenting   Distinguished Achievers Award to  Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche, Mr  Ikechukwu Amaechi.

Organizing Committee Member   (MPC)  Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu, presenting the Distinguished Achievers Award to a representative of DCP.Chioma Ajunwa- Opara her husband Pastor Howell Opara.

L-r… Organizing Committee Member (MPC) Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; present distinguished achievers award to Vice-Chancellor of Kingsley Mbadiwe University, Ideato in Imo State—Prof Ikechukwu Dozie; Nation President, Mbaise People’s Congress (MPC), Ochiagha Carl Azudibia.

L-r… National President, Mbaise  People’s Congress  (MPC), Ochiagha  Carl Azudibia; Organizing Committee Member   (MPC)  Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; presenting  Distinguished Achievers Award to  Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche, Mr  Ikechukwu Amaechi; his wife Mrs Chioma;  President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Mr  Eze Anaba.

L-r… Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu, presenting the Distinguished Achievers Award to   Mr Kelechi Deca Anyanwu.

L-r… Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; presenting  Distinguished Achievers Award to  Guest of Honour Surv. Sir Joe Anosike.

From 3rd left. Former Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN),  Engr. Prof . Val Ekechukwu; Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu; National President, Mbaise  People’s Congress  (MPC), Ochiagha  Carl Azudibia (right)  and others. During the University of Mbaise   Launching, get together / distinguished award,  to deserving  Mbaise Sons and Daughters organised by (MPC)  in Lagos  25/11/2023…: PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10404 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 28, 2023

Anambra State Women Association Lagos, End of Year Party…

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 27, 2023

1 of 389