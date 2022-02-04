Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute 2021/2022 Matriculation Ceremony held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu;  Register UNILAG. Barrister Ismaila Oladejo; Director distance Learning Institute (DLI)  UNILAG , Professor Uchenna Udeani ,during the Distance Learning Institute Matriculation Ceremony held in  UNILAG on  3/2/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0 11

L-r …Chairman Distance Learning Institute  (DLI)  board ,Professor Abayomi Okanlawon; Director distance Learning Institute (DLI)  UNILAG , Professor Uchenna; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni ; Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and   Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu  during the Distance Learning Institute Matriculation Ceremony held in  UNILAG.

Cross  Section of the Student  during the Distance Learning Institute Matriculation Ceremony held in  UNILAG on  3/2/2022… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5908 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers February 4, 2022

Nigeria/Uk Team ISPS peer review meets NPA management in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers February 3, 2022

Investiture Ceremony of 17th President of APWEN Engr. Dr.…

1 of 126