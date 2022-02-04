University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute 2021/2022 Matriculation Ceremony held in Lagos

L-r …Chairman Distance Learning Institute (DLI) board ,Professor Abayomi Okanlawon; Director distance Learning Institute (DLI) UNILAG , Professor Uchenna; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni ; Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and Deputy vice Chancellor (Management Service) UNILAG ,Prof Obinna Chukwu during the Distance Learning Institute Matriculation Ceremony held in UNILAG.

Cross Section of the Student during the Distance Learning Institute Matriculation Ceremony held in UNILAG on 3/2/2022… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society