United Nation Int’l world drug held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Deputy coordinator AFI Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwoko; Local Organizing Committee Adorable Amaka Ezechukwu; Vice President (ASCON) Patience Ochonma; Guest Speaker Bishop Sam john ; President ASCON . Celine Okoebor ; Treasurer Lady Elizabeth Ebirim .during the United Nation international world drug day tagged ;listen first ; theme ‘Build yourself on ‘ organised by Adorable Foundation International .ASCON/Affiliates held in Lagos 0n 26/6/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… AFI Local Secretary Lady Ijeoma Maduekwe ; Guest Speaker Bishop Sam john ; Head AFI hand of Hope .Pastor Ifunanya innocent ; Local organising Committee Adorable Amaka Ezechukwu; Prince Andy Moore .during the United Nation international world drug day tagged ;listen First ; theme ‘Build yourself on ‘ organised by Adorable Foundation International .ASCON/Affiliates held in Lagos 0n 26/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Guest Speaker  Bishop Sam john ;  Local organising Committee Adorable Amaka Ezechukwu and  national Youth coordinator  AFI; Prince Iyke  Okeke.

Guest Speaker  Bishop Sam john ; President ASCON  Celine Okoebor  (both Middle)  with members ASCON .

Guest Speaker  Bishop Sam john ;  Deputy  coordinator AFI  Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwoko; with members AFI .during the United Nation    international world drug day  tagged ;listen  First ; theme ‘Build yourself  on ‘ organised by Adorable Foundation International .ASCON/Affiliates  held in Lagos 0n 26/6/2022… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

