Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

UNILAG signs MOU with NORD Motors

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; exchanging greets with Chairman/CEO of Nord Automobiles Limited, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi , during the  signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the university and NORD Motors, an indigenous automobile firm held in Lagos on 15/7/2022.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; exchanging greets with Chairman/CEO of Nord Automobiles Limited, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi , Deputy Vice Chancellor  (development Service)  Prof, Ayodele Atsenuwa; University Librarian Prof Yetunde Zaid.

 L-r …Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; exchanging greets with Chairman/CEO of Nord Automobiles Limited, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi , an indigenous automobile firm.
 Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; exchanging greets with Chairman/CEO of Nord Automobiles Limited, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi , (botj middle) with Management of Unilag and Nord Automobiles   for practical training of willing and qualified students of the school in the act of assembling of cars, repair, service and maintenance of automobiles. held in Lagos on 15/7/2022 …Courtesy by CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society 

Continue Reading
Peter 7297 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Funeral Service of Mrs Ruby Bisola Ajao (Nee Oremule ) held…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 15, 2022

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 14, 2022

1 of 190