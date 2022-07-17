Osinbajo undergoes surgery on Saturday

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has undergone a surgical procedure on his leg.

This is due to a recurrent pain in the leg, which is believed to have been sustained from injury while playing squash.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a statement sent to newsmen on Saturday.

“VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.

“His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today,” Akande said.

Osinbajo recently denied seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s permission to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC, over the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

He insisted that the memorandum suggesting he asked Buhari for permission to leave APC was not from him.

