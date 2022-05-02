Unemployment: Hantech Markets empowers 10 Nigerian youth with $2,500

To further reduce the unemployment rate in the country, Hantech Markets, an online trading company Saturday in Lagos empowered 10 Nigerian youths with $250 each to youths to start off their trading career.

The empowerment which is part of activities marking it’s 32 years anniversary, Hantech said will further lead to financial freedom and create vast opportunities to new audience globally.

Speaking in Lagos during it’s business seminar on creation, Managing Director, Hantech Markets Africa, Mike Fowope maintained that the government alone cannot create jobs.

He said, “As we are celebrating our 32 years of empowering people and we are using this opportunity as well to educate people about the opportunities that exist in the financial market.

“The truth is that the government cannot provide the employment opportunity needed for millions of Nigerian youths. This seminar will provide the opportunity for Nigerian youths to learn how to trade and make earnings without government involvement.

“Ten Nigerian youths won $250 courtesy of Hantech Markets to start their trading career, we do that as part of the empowerment plans we have for Nigerians,” he said.

While speaking on the present state of forex, Fowope said that in order to solve Nigeria’s FX issue, there is need for everyone to embrace locally produced goods.

He said, “if we can support our own, it will reduce the pressure on forex.

According to him, Hantech over the years has been in the business of empowering people, stressing that the seminar was organized to open enlighten people on the opportunities in the financial market.

He said after the seminar whoever that is interested will visit their office where free training will be conducted.

“We have been doing that since we came to Nigeria ten years ago, we are also taking people off the unemployment market,” he noted.

Also speaking, it’s Chief Commercial Officer, Hayel Abu Hamdan that over the past 32 years, the company has seen many opportunities in the financial market.

He said, “Our audience in the Nigerian market has actually grown, in fact, one of our successful traders ever in the past 32 years has actually come from Nigeria.

“If you know what you are doing, the opportunity is there to make money out of this market.

Speaking on the economic prospect of Nigeria, he said that Nigeria is the heartbeat of Africa, saying that the prospect for Nigeria as a country is good despite the impact of Russia/Ukraine war on global economy.

He said, “I have been coming to Nigeria for the past four years, everyone has a positive attitude and it is infectious and I believe that Nigeria can grow from strength to strength.

Hantech trades various products including forex, CFDs, Commodities, indices and metals.

