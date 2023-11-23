Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

UN/WISCAR Private Sector Programme

Photo Gallery
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FROM LEFT: Arlette Mvondo, Ending Violence against Women and Girls Regional Specialist, UN Women; Beatrice Eyong, Country Representative to UN Women Nigeria and ECOWAS; Oyewale Ariyibi, Executive Director, Investment Management & Oversight, FBNHoldings;  Amina Oyagbola, Founder/Chairperson, WISCAR; Irene Netimah, Company Secretary, FirstBank and Ismail Omamegbe, Head, Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability, Media & External Relations during the UN/WISCAR Private Sector Programme held on Tuesday at the FirstBank head office.

Continue Reading
Editor 15802 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 23, 2023

Zik Prize award 2022 organises by Public Policy Research…

PAN African 9th Music Fashion Runway press conference held…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 22, 2023

1 of 387