Dr. Tinuade Sanda Joins Others at the launch of Kamala Harris led women in the sustainable economy (WISE) initiative.

In a significant stride towards fostering gender equality and sustainable practices, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, the MD/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) was invited as a participant at the launch of the Women in the Sustainable Economy (WISE) initiative in the United States. This event marked a pivotal moment in the intersection of women’s empowerment and the drive towards a more sustainable and equitable economy.

The Women in the Sustainable Economy (WISE) Initiative was launched by Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to advance the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”.

The WISE Initiative aims to support women’s economic empowerment globally by increasing access to employment, training, leadership roles, and financial resources in the industries that are critical to the future and the future of the planet. The program seeks to empower women across various sectors to actively participate and lead in sustainable development.

Dr. Tinuade Sanda’s participation at the WISE launch displays recognition for contributions made by women in the sustainability sector. Programs like WISE have the potential to have a lasting impact on how we approach sustainable development going forward, with women leading the way in positive change.

Dr. Tinuade Sanda is the founder of EmHERging, a mentorship platform that connects aspiring female leaders with accomplished businesswomen across various sectors of the global economy. The platform aims to equip mentees with the wherewithal to excel in their chosen fields and break through the barriers of gender bias.

The United States Vice President announced more than $900 million in commitments by governments, private sector companies, foundations, and civil society to bolster women’s economic participation in sectors such as clean energy, fisheries, recycling, forest management, and environmental conservation.