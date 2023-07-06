UMTE result forgery: Mmesoma makes U-turn, says, I got JAMB text message that I scored 249

.Reps to probe alleged manipulation of score by candidate.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja and Pamela Eboh Awka

The embattled student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi in Anambra State, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was accused of manually inflating her 2023 Joint Addmission and Matriculation Board, JAMB examination result has taken a U-turn on the side of the examination board, saying that whole.

Mmesoma during an interview with Sunrise Daily on Channels Television confirmed that she received an automated text message from JAMB indicating that her score was 249.

Recall that Mmesoma had earlier claimed that she scored 362 against Mann’s 249 claim for the said candidate.

Though JAMB had through its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin maintained that Mmesoma did not score 362 as she claimed, Mmesoma took to her Facebook page to showcase an alleged JAMB result print- out, insisting that was the score she obtained and could not have manipulated or forged it. printed out from the examination board.

She also described herself as a brilliant kid right from her nursery school days.

Meanwhile, JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, had earlier revealed that the candidate sent a series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system, including the results showing an aggregate of 362.

Responding, Mmesoma said the only SMS she sent to JAMB was through its support system: “That’s the only SMS I sent there.”

Responding to if she got any feedback from the support system, she said, “They didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply.”

On the claim that she used an Airtel line, Mmesoma replied: “Yes,” but she added it was “not through USSD code”.

“The one I checked through the USSD code is the one of 360 that I saw,” she explained further.

In her response to the claim that the feedback from JAMB showed her score as 249, she agreed.

Her words, “Yes, After all was said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there.”

Mmesoma who has in the recent days become a popular figure on social media, following the issue of faking JAMB result and insisting it came from JAMB IS 19-year-old.

Her issue also attracted the attention of a good citizen who offered her international scholarship in any institution in either UK, US and Canada respectively.

Meanwhile, The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate the alleged manipulation of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME score of 362 by one Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma a candidate of the 2023 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB that sat sat for the 2023 examination from Anambra State.

The House had agreed to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the allegation of inflation of the candidate’s score of 362 from 249 original figure and mandated the committee to report to it within one week for further actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon.Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante (Rivers, PDP) on the matter on the floor of the House at plenary.

The lawmaker noted that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is primarily charged with

the general control of the conduct of Matriculation Examinations for admissions into

universities, polytechnics and colleges

He also noted that graduating secondary school leavers and others with prerequisite WAEC,

NECO and other qualifying results apply to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

every year to gain admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

The Rivers born lawmaker further noted that students who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations

(UTME) are expected to log into the JAMB portal to check their results once released by the examination body

He said: “Aware that Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations and scored

362.

“Also aware that on 2 July, 2023 JAMB, Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin made a public pronouncement accusing Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma of manipulating her UTME results that she actually scored 249 instead of the 362 as claimed.

“Further aware that Miss.Ejikeme Mmesoma came out to defend herself,that she actually

printed the result from the JAMB uncharitable and had been a brilliant child all through her nursery and secondary education, coming first in all the examinations she has been taken before the UTME, hence she posited that she is not capable of manipulating her UTME result”.

He argued that cognizant of the fact that uploading or downloading result of examinations or polls electronically, in Nigeria, glitches can occur at any time, hence the need to establish the facts before any blames.

He also express worried that Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB Head of Public Affairs and Protocol alleged that

some of the 2023 UTME candidates are parading fake scores in order to get undue advantage from the public, hence the need to investigate the allegation.

He urged the House to approve that the three years ban placed on the candidate by lifted until a proper investigation of the matter.

Consequently, the House presided over by the Speaker Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the alleged manipulation of UTME results by Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma.

The House also mandated the Committee report back to it the findings within one(1) weeks for further legislative action.