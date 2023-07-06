Flood: Senate asks FG to revisit construction of Dasin Hausa dam

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja and Adekunle Adesuji

Senate on Tuesday asked the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to revisit the proposed construction of Dasin Hausa Dam and any other Dam to take in the flood waters from Lagdo Dam in Cameroun.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to the adoption of a motion on “Ugent Need to Intervene in the Flooding Issues in Sagamu, Ijebu areas of Ogun-East and Edu, Patigi areas of Kwara- Noth and other parts of the country” sponsored by Senator Gbenga, Danieil.

In his lead debate , Senator Gbenga Daniel said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had forecasted that the level of rainfall in 2023 would surpass that of 2022.

According to him, the 2023 annual flood outlook prepared by Nigeria Hydrological Services showed that 178 Local Government Areas in 32 states and the FCT fell within the highly probable flood risks areas.

He said Lagos, Ogun and Kwara states, in particular, would witness coastal flooding due to tidal lock of Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from a natural rise in sea level, coupled with possible release of excessive water from the Oyan dam.

The lawmaker said several communities in Ogun and Kwara States, particularly Owa and ljebu-Ode, Eruwru in Sagamu and Ebute Kimobi in Ijebu East, all in Ogun- East with Edu and patigi Local Government Area in Kwara-North would experience the first flash floods due to heavy rainfall between July and Nov. 2023.

He expressed concern that all over Nigeria, downpours had resulted in destructions and deaths as residents in lsland and Mainland in Lagos state were displaced, business owners and residents were also displaced in Uyo Akwa Ibom.

He said report indicated death in Enugu due to surge while a 10-year old child was swept away by flood in Delta state.

He also said there was devastating erosion effects at Trademore Estate, Lugbe in Abuja.

He expressed worry that if the impending floods when the rain starts in September to November 2023 was not checkmated through proper planning, there could be danger of a huge loss of lives and properties.

According to him global warming has led to increase in temperature, thus affecting the coastlines, which has resulted in an increase in the water in the sea.

Supporting the motion, Senator Isah Jibrin decried the loss of lives and properties, occasioned by flood, adding that there was a need to put in place long-lasting measures to mitigate floods in Nigeria.

Jibrin called for the construction of Dams and dredging to save the lives of Nigerians, just as he also advocated for the relocation of persons living in flood-prone areas, especially in Kogi.

Senator Ireti Kingibe also in her contribution said the issue of flooding is particularly urgent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and suggested “we should look for a permanent solution “, adding that “development control (DC) and people concerned should be held responsible”.

Senator Darlington Neokocha said senators needed to represent their constituents well and strengthen their oversight functions and not to ask what do we do after it has happened, adding “no proper oversighting and we have bad roads, insecurity, etc” he said.

Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi South) who is the Deputy Senate Leader described flooding as “terrible menace”.

He said one white man told him that we Nigerians used 99 per cent of time talking about a problem and use 1 per cent of the time for solution.

“We should go for special solution with engineers leading the way such as engineering assessment and engineering solution like building of dams , which water can be used for irrigation farms in dry season and generation of electricity.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole called on the Senate to “investigate previous appropriation on dredging of Rivers and building of dams in the country”.

Following intensive debates from senators in support of the motion, Senate further urged relevant MDAs to release funds as contained in 2023 budget for dredging of blocked canals and water bodies amongst others.

The Senate asked the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to revisit the proposed construction of Dasin Hausa Dam and any other Dams to take in the flood waters from Lagdo Dam in Cameroun.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA and the 36 State Governors and governments to provide palliatives to citizens owing to the high cost of living occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the government.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon.Bamidele Salam representing Ede North/South and Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State on the matter on the floor the House at plenary.

Salam noted that on 29 May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his inaugural address made

a policy pronouncement removing petroleum subsidy in Nigeria with the belief that the policy will save money for the government, reduce corruption and encourage investment

in the oil sector.

The lawmaker also noted that the declaration led to over 300% increase in the price of Premium Motor

Spirit (PMS) in the country as the product is currently sold between 500 and 600 Naira per

litre in different parts of the country.

He said: “Aware that the increment has led to a corresponding increase in the cost of transportation,

inflation of goods and services, thus, negatively impacting on the general well-being of

Nigerians.

“Also aware that Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the fundamental objective and the primary purpose of any

government shall be the security and welfare of the people.

“Further aware that Section 16 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria (as amended), provides that shall direct its policy towards ensuring that the material

resources of the nation are harnessed and distributed as best as possible to serve the

common goods”.

He told the House that he was worried that the average public servant in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and other

urban centres now spends over 300% of their merger earnings on transportation to work daily.

According to him, cognizant that if urgent measures are not put in place to cushion the effect of this policy,

the already high inflation rate which rose to a near 18-year high of 22.41% in May 2023, may jump further.

He further said that he was disturbed that if federal government, the FCT administration and various state

governments do not urgently initiate policies and measures to support low income earners and other vulnerable Nigerians, the removal of subsidies may worsen the security and welfare of citizens.

He argued that if government introduces affordable means of transportation system across the country, accelerates investment in rail transportation and promotes alternative energy sources to reduce reliance on petroleum, it will serve as a safety net for Nigerians who are currently struggling to survive.

Consequently the House presided by the Speaker Rt Hon.Tajudeen Abbas urged the Federal Government, the FCT administration and state governments to urgently provide cheaper and affordable means of transportation and other palliatives measures to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The green chamber also urge these entities to collaborate with labour unions and the organized private sector to identify and devise more policy measures that will mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies on Nigerians.