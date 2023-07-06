Alamutu assumes duty as Ogun CP, vows to flush out criminal elements

.As Police recover 24 locally made guns, 489 ammunition, 469 cartridges, 8 vehicles

ABEOKUTA – The newly appointed Commissioner of Police for Ogun state command, CP Abiodun Alamutu has read riot act to criminal elements in the state to relocate away from the state or face the full wrath of the law.

CP Alamutu gave this warning on Wednesday while addressing journalists upon assumption of office as the new Police boss in the state.

Alamutu who maintained that, he was prepared to tackle the multi-faceted security challenges threatening the state, stressed that he was acquainted with all the security concerns of the nooks and crannies of the state as former Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state.

He said cultists, kidnappers, landgrabbers, armed robbers, and ritualists to desist from their devilish act or relocate to other places outside the state.

He further noted that, he would not condone any act of injustice or abuse of human rights perpetrated against members of the public by men of the Nigeria Police in the command.

He, however, warned that he would not tolerate an unwarranted affront or physical attack against Police officers by any members of the public.

“I am well acquainted with all the security concerns of the nooks and crannies of the state and I have over the years gained valuable insight and experience to better appreciate these challenges which I do acknowledge are difficult but not insurmountable and I am better prepared to tackle them headlong.

“Hence, I shall ensure that under my watch as the CP of this command, the rule of law will be upheld as well as the rights of every person in the state is respected. Police officers and men of the command must ensure their actions and inactions in the state is guided by extant laws as every officer and men under me will personally be held accountable for their actions and inactions and I shall not hesitate to employ every corrective measure of the Force at any time necessary, as well as command and motivate officers and men who perform exceptionally.

“Let me also, mention here that in as much as I will not condone in any way any act of injustice or abuse of rights perpetuated against members of the public by my officers and men under me, I will not equally tolerate any unwarranted affront or physical attack whatsoever against my officers and men in the course of their lawful duties by any member of the public under any guise whatsoever.

“Let me also use this opportunity to give stern warning to all criminal elements in the state, that Ogun state will no longer be a safe haven for them under my watch, therefore, I want to implore all cultists, kidnappers, land grabbers, armed robbers, ritualists etc in the state to either turn a new leaf or quickly relocate to other places outside this state because not only will I make the state inhabitable for them, but I will go after them and take the battle to their hideouts and ensure they are completely flushed out of the state.”

Police recover 24 locally made guns, 489 ammunition, 469

cartridges ,8 stolen vehicles from uncompleted building

Following series of intelligence reports received on the activities of kidnappers/armed robbers in Ekpan Uvwie LGA, Warri and environs, the police in Delta state led by the DPO Ekpan Police Station and personnel of 3 Battalion Nigerian army on a sting operation raided suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Agadaga avenue off Jakpa road, Ekpan, where discreet search was conducted at an uncompleted building. Following the search, (1) AK-47 Rifle with five (5) magazines loaded with one hundred and sixty-one (161) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one (1) assault rifle with two magazines loaded with fifty-nine (59) rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two english pump-action guns, one hundred and ten (110) rounds of live cartridges, one (1) double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, one toy gun, fourteen (14) cutlasses, bunch of charms wrapped in a cap. Serious manhunt for the criminal syndicate is ongoing. Sequel to a complaint received from a car dealer (name withheld) in Abuja whose vehicle was stolen from his car stand by the suspect who disguised as intending buyer and absconded with the said vehicle during a test drive on in Abuja. Armed with available intelligence, operatives of the CP-Decoy Squad stormed Ughelli town at about 0115hours of 3/7/2023 and recovered the said Mercedez Benz SUV abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters Ughelli North LGA. Serious manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

Also, in order to check human trafficking, the DPO Ekpan Police station received a complaint that two young ladies (name withheld) have not be seen since they went to a church name fire gospel mission located at No. 1 Tare Alegbo Street Effurun Ovwie LGA for a church program. The DPO swung into action and arrested the suspect who claimed to be a pastor name Marvelous Ebangwe ‘m’ age 42yrs. Investigation revealed that the suspect specializes in trafficking young girls to African countries. Suspect stated that the victims are presently in Senegal. Investigation is ongoing.

In another development, operatives attached to safer highway while on stop and search duty along Summit road Asaba, received a distress call from a female victim (name withheld) that some suspected fraudster collected her phone and ATM card along the expressway by Kia motors and dropped her off along DLA road but fortunately, their vehicle entered a ditch while trying to escape. The police swiftly mobilized to the scene and arrested the two suspects. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two suspects are members of a syndicate that lures unsuspecting victims into their vehicle in the guise of looking for direction, then hypnotize them, collect their phones, ATM cards and empty their bank accounts. Suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Police operatives attached to Ufoma division while on night patrol at Ekrejebor in Ughelli North LGA, acting on a tip off, intercepted two young men, when searched, one English pistol was recovered. The suspects namely; Ejiro Praise ‘m’ age 29yrs and Eshare Ovuovwuro 21years old were arrested. Suspects are in custody and investigation ongoing.

Meanwhile, policemen attached to Safer Highway while on stop and search duty along Warri-Sapele Road, intercepted a commercial vehicle and conducted search on all the occupants during which three locally made pistols concealed in a bag were recovered from two of the passengers. They were immediately taken into custody and investigation is ongoing.

In another development, DPO Ovwian Aladja division received a report on the murder of one Felicia Catibekpe ‘f’ aged 45years who was allegedly murdered by her estranged lover one Augustine Gola Ejowor ‘m’ aged 50yrs of Okolor Inland in UDU LGA who escaped after the act. On receipt of this complaint, the DPO detailed operatives to embark on a discreet investigation. The suspect was eventually arrested when he reported himself at Ovwian Aladja Police station. Suspect stated that he murdered the woman during the course of a disagreement using a machete. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Arms and ammunition recovered from June to date

AK-47 Recovered – 5

Pump Action gun recovered – 5

Locally made guns recovered -24

Ammunition recovered -489

Cartridges recovered -469

Stolen vehicles recovered -8