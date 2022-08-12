Two Top Sea Pirates Nabbed

Chidimma Uchegbu

The Nigerian military has announced the arrest of two top sea pirates operating in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Announcing this Thursday during a media briefing, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernatd Onyeuko, said the duo, amk g others, were arrested by security operatives in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state respectively.

He gave names if the arrested sea pirates as Fagha Golden (aka) fine boy who was nabbed at Nonwa village in Tai Local Government Area and Victor Elkanah (aka) Victor Padi who was picked up at Pharzy Spring Diagnostic and Wellness Hospital, One-Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to Major General Onyeuko the arrest also led to the discovery and destruction of several illegal oil refining sites.

Onyeuko also confirms that a terrorist leader, known as Alhaji Shanono, and scores of other terrorists have been neutralised by the Air Component of the Military in the North Central Zone of the country.