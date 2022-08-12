Ebonyi Govt reconstitute State Varsity Governing Council/David Nweze Umahi Teaching Hospital Board

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Ebonyi State Government has re-constituted the State University Governing Council inaddition to David Nweze Umahi Teaching Hospital Board.

In a related development, the government has approved a Leadership Training Programme for future Leaders of the State.

The Commissioner for Information/Orientation Barrister Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure at the Council Chambers abakaliki on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

According to him,”EXCO received a memo from Ebonyi State University (EBSU), requesting the State EXCO to consider and approve the re-constitution of members of the Governing Council of EBSU.

The Commissioner announced the 22 member Council to include Rev Fr. Dr. Abraham Nwali Pro Chancellor/Chairman, Elder Professor Chigozie Ogbu (Vice Chancellor) Member, Prof Happiness Oselebe (DVC Admin/Member), Prof Eugene Nweke (DVC Academics) Member, Prof. Perpertus Chuka Ibekwe (Provost/Member) among others.