Ebonyi Govt reconstitute State Varsity Governing Council/David Nweze Umahi Teaching Hospital Board

The Ebonyi State Government has re-constituted the State University Governing Council inaddition to David Nweze Umahi Teaching Hospital Board.
In a related development, the government has approved a Leadership Training Programme for future Leaders of the State.
The Commissioner for Information/Orientation Barrister Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure at the Council Chambers abakaliki on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.
According to him,”EXCO received a memo from Ebonyi State University (EBSU), requesting the State EXCO to consider and approve the re-constitution of members of the Governing Council of EBSU.
The Commissioner announced the 22 member Council to include Rev Fr. Dr. Abraham Nwali Pro Chancellor/Chairman, Elder Professor Chigozie Ogbu (Vice Chancellor) Member, Prof Happiness Oselebe (DVC Admin/Member), Prof Eugene Nweke (DVC Academics) Member, Prof. Perpertus Chuka Ibekwe (Provost/Member) among others.
Barrister Orji equally disclosed the constitution of David Nweze Umahi Teaching Hospital Governing Board with Rev Dr Fr Abraham Nwali as Chairman and Professor Mrs Uzoma Agwu (Chief Medical Director).
Speaking against the backdrop of the programme for Future Leaders of the state, Barrister Orji said that the Executive Council approved the implementation of a leadershp programme for the Future Leaders of Ebonyi State.
“Under this training programme, 300 youths of Ebonyi State shall be given intensive leadershp training for one month and the areas of coverage shall be leadership, ethics, self reliance, entrepreneurship etc”
“The first category will be those with O level, 2nd Category is for 1st degree holders and 3rd Category is for those with 2nd degree and above”
On the presentation of Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2023-2025, Commissioner Orji said that the report was in line with the mandate of the State Ministry of Financial and Economic Development, and the dictates of Ebonyi State Fiscal Responsibility Commission Law.
