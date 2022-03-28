Two killed, many injured, council boss imposes dusk to dawn curfew on Takum.

Emmauel Awari – Jalingo

No fewer than Two Persons killed and many injured in Takum,Taraba State, during an annual festival of the Kuteb ethnic group of the state.

Meanwhile, a dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed on Takum town and its environs.

Declaring the curfew on Saturday, the council chairman, Shiban Tikari, said the action has become necessary in order to prevent the ongoing crisis in the area from escalating.

The peaceful festival, which turned out to be bloody, was also confirmed to have led to the killing of no fewer than two persons , with varying degrees of injuries inflicted on several others.

Determined to prevent the crisis from spreading to neighboring communities, the chairman, in a statement, said “after due consultations with the security agencies, I have decided to declare a dusk to dawn curfew on Takum and its environs with immediate effect.”

Stressing that the enforcement of the curfew was necessitated by the crisis that erupted in the area Friday evening, security agencies, as stated by him have been “directed to arrest anyone found breaking the law.”

Some of the eyewitnesses who spoke to our Correspondent, said the crisis would have been more bloody but for the swift intervention of security personnel.

Narrating how the festival was almost hijacked by hoodlums, some persons from the council who spoke with our Correspondent, urged the government to alway make adequate security arrangements before allowing for the celebration of any