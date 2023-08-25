Two dead, 30 injured as Abuja plaza collapses

. Wike orders the arrest of the landlord

.Laments abandoned projects in FCT

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Following the building collapse that occured of a two-storey building that collapsed in Lagos Crescent located in Garki 2 of Abuja by 11: 45pm last night, FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike has ordered the immediate arrest of the landlord.

Bar. Wike gave the order some minutes ago, when he visited the scene of the incident, as the landlord is said to be on the run.

While applauding the ongoing rescue efforts , Wike said, “It’s unfortunate that we woke this morning to the very disturbing news of this building collapse. It is not what we contemplated.

“Let me thank the agencies particularly NEMA and FEMA that has supported us to rescue not less than 32 lives. Its unfortunate that we lost two lives. I will appeal to the Permanent Secretary to make sure that funds are raised to pay the hospital bills of those who were rescued so that we don’t lose any more person, and this should be done immediately”

“Secondly, these are the things we have been saying, nobody knows whose turn it will be, therefore when government says it will take actions in areas we believe there are illegal developments or buildings that don’t comply with the standard codes. It is not as if anybody has any personal vendetta but fir me it is for us to do the right thing”

“I don’t know why it has taken long that the FCTA has not resettled them and so we will take immediate action to see that the indigenes of these place are resettled and then government has to plan out this place”

“When government says take building plan, it is not to suffer anybody but to make sure that everyone is protected. Cities are planned to forestall this kind of occurrences. Imagine buildings without approval. I will ask that we must identify and arrest the owner of this property. It is very important. Government will of course take over this area and make sure no further development is carried out here. I want all the stakeholders here to please work with government in the interest of everybody. No one has come here to say I like A, I don’t like B”

“I know sometimes government decisions may not be too comfortable with the people, but at the long run it is in the interest of the people. Now we are all gathered here and none of us is happy we are here, these arevthe things we are trying to forestall. Again I sympathise with those who lost their lives, government will pick up the bills of all those in the hospital”

We will also support the rescue efforts and ensure that they get to the last level and rescue everyone still trapped in the rubble” , he said.

Also speaking, the The Director, FCTA Development Control, Muktar Galadima said,the building is located within the Garki indigenous settlement. The building had two suspended floors, one used for commercial activities while the other floors were used as residential accommodation. The building caved in yesterday and 37 persons were rescued

He explained that the statues of the place is that, it is not a planned area so the development had no planning approval. In fact the area is meant for resettlement from here to Apo resettlement town.

Meanwhile, some residents of the area say they have persistently complained to the landlord and lawyer of the collapsed building concerning its dilapidated state.

They said their complaints however fell on deaf ears.

The visibly angry residents equally blamed relevant government agencies for failing to conduct integrity tests or inspection of the building which is located in the city centre and at a highly dense area of Abuja.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing as an unconfirmed number of persons have been reported dead while several others are receiving treatment in the hospital. Some of the victims are said to be fatally injured.

.Wike laments over abandoned projects in FCT

Meanwhile, A two Storey Plaza has collapsed in Abuja Nigeria’s capital Wednesday’s night at Lagos street, Garki Village area of Garki District.

Confirming the development to journalists in Abuja, the Director General of Federal Emergency Management Agency, Dr Abbass Idris said thirty Seven person have so far been rescued at the scene of the collapsed structure while two persons has been confirmed dead

Dr Idris said the affected persons have been evacuated to various medical facilities in Abuja.

He further confirmed that two person were fatally injured.

According to the DG ” 37 persons have so far been rescued and evacuated to Hospital, others reportedly still trapped.

“Rescue team and others are on ground. Rescue operations on but slowly due to ongoing rain”.

” They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble”, he added.

The DG commended the efforts of all stakeholders working hard manually to rescue trapped persons, including members of the community.

He revealed that rescue mission have continues while they await the arrival of equipment to enhance the operations

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has lamented over abandoning of sensitive projects in the city for years.

He stated this during inspection of some project sites in Abuja central business district on Thursday.

Wike, who was accompanied by the minister of state for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud with top management officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, said the number of uncompleted projects in the territory were worrisome.

On the abandoned Millennium tower project, the minister questioned why a project that would have positive impact on the residents of Abuja and beyond will not be completed?

He told the permanent secretary, FCT Administration, Adesola Olusade to evolve measures that will bring about quick completion of the project.

“Let us start doing something about this project before talking about partnership, if we are waiting for partners it will take us up to three years before work will start.

“It is not good to start a project that will have positive impact on the lives of people and the city and abandon it”

Wike, also said he will table meet with president Bola Tinubu over the abandoned work on the construction of residences for Vice president and residences for presiding officers of the National Assembly.

The project sites visited by the minister include rehabilitation of the Federal secretariat building, phase 1, completion of roads B6, B 12 and circle road in the Abuja central area.

He also inspected the construction of cultural centre and millennium tower at central area, proposed FCTA secretariat headquarters complex.