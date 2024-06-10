Champion Newspapers Limited
TVEE unlock graduation, grant presentation held in Abuja

From left: Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Olayode Olanrewaju; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE), Madam Abiola Arogundade, during the presentation of cheques to 200 beneficiaries of the N100 million grant an initiative of president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, at the TVEE Unlock Graduation and Grant Presentation in Abuja at the weekend.
 From left: Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; one of the beneficiaries, Ms Precious Agu; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE), Madam Abiola Arogundade, during the presentation of cheques to 200 beneficiaries of the N100 million grant an initiative of president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, at the TVEE Unlock Graduation and Grant Presentation in Abuja at the weekend.

From left: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Students Loans, Rep. Gboyega Isiaka, one of the beneficiaries, Azeezat Rahman; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE),  Madam Abiola Arogundade, during the presentation of cheques to 200 beneficiaries of the N100 million grant an initiative of president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, at the TVEE Unlock Graduation and Grant Presentation in Abuja at the weekend.

 

