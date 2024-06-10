TVEE unlock graduation, grant presentation held in Abuja

From left: Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; one of the beneficiaries, Ms Precious Agu; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE), Madam Abiola Arogundade, during the presentation of cheques to 200 beneficiaries of the N100 million grant an initiative of president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, at the TVEE Unlock Graduation and Grant Presentation in Abuja at the weekend.

From left: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Students Loans, Rep. Gboyega Isiaka, one of the beneficiaries, Azeezat Rahman; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE), Madam Abiola Arogundade, during the presentation of cheques to 200 beneficiaries of the N100 million grant an initiative of president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, at the TVEE Unlock Graduation and Grant Presentation in Abuja at the weekend.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng