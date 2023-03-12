TTSWG Leads Conversation on Promoting Sustainable Governance through ICT

The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) announces its upcoming free webinar titled, “The Role of ICT in Deepening Democracy and Sustainable Governance,” which will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 12 noon.

The webinar aims to explore the challenges and successes of ICT implementation in Nigeria and its relevance in promoting democratic norms and solutions for sustainable governance and development in Nigeria. The event will provide a platform for stakeholders to examine possible synergies between voter registration and other established national databases, renewing the drive toward promoting citizen-stakeholder participation in advancing SDGs 9 & 16.

The webinar will feature a lineup of renowned experts and thought leaders in the field of ICT and governance, including Deji Haastru, Director, Good Governance Africa (GGA), SADC Board; Dr. Hassan, President and Chief Executive Officer, High-Tech Centre for Nigerian Women and Youth; and Oluwole Asalu, Founder and CEO, Quomodo Systems, Africa.

During the webinar, experts from various fields will share their insights on the topic, providing a comprehensive understanding of the role of ICT in deepening democracy and sustainable governance. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with the speakers, ask questions, and exchange ideas on the topic.

“The digital revolution in Nigeria is happening right now, and it’s giving us a unique opportunity to make our democracy more inclusive and participatory with the help of ICT. As a think tank for the ICT sector, TTSWG is excited to be leading this meaningful conversation around how technology can promote sustainable governance in our sustainability context,” said Bekeme Olowola, Lead Consultant, TTSWG Secretariat.

The webinar is open to the public and will be held virtually. Interested participants can register for free at https://bit.ly/ttswg.

The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) is a multi-stakeholder network of corporate organisations committed to the development of the sector through global best practices, innovation, and thought leadership in business sustainability aimed at yielding joint action among key ICT stakeholders through various strategic partnerships, policy formulation, advocacy, events, and programmes. TTSWG members include HIS Towers, MTN Nigeria, SystemSpecs, Zinox, MainOne, Smile, Quomodo, HP, Phase3 Telecoms, and more. The TTSWG Secretariat is managed by CSR-in-Action Consulting.