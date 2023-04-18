Trophy Stout’ ‘Reclaim Your DNA’ Campaign Gains Momentum

The Reclaim Your DNA campaign initiated by Trophy Extra Special Stout to shed the spotlight on numerous artefacts from Nigeria that currently sits in Museums around the world has caught the attention of notable personalities and influencers who have now lent their voices to the campaign.

Recently, the brand, a product of International Breweries Plc who are a proud part of world’s largest brewer, AB InBev launched the “Reclaim Your DNA” campaign to connect Nigerians with their national treasures which were taken away many years ago.

Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Bamise Oyegbami had explained that the culture gulf created as an aftermath of Nigerians not having access to the artefacts which to a large extent, defined them, their history and their future was a travesty that needed to be addressed. Noting that the artefacts were taken from African communities, especially in Nigeria during colonial times and it was time to make concerted effort to educate and inform Nigerians of our shared history and what the artefacts stood for.

Since the call to reclaim our DNA was made, many Nigerians including singer Made Kuti, media personality and presenter, Simi Drey, and journalist, David Hundeyin have expressed support for the movement stating that if the priceless items remained outside the custody of Nigerians, there will continue to be a significant gap in the country’s cultural heritage.

Over the last couple of days, other notable personalities in the entertainment industry including media personality Tobi Bakare and Femi Adebayo have also declared their support for the movement.

Speaking on developments since the launch of the campaign, Brand Manager, Trophy Extra Special Stout, Oluwatoyin Ogunjimi explained that Nigerians have shown interest and support for the campaign. “The response from Nigerians from different walks of life has been pleasantly surprising…we knew it was a matter that should draw their attention, but we never envisaged the number of people who have expressed their desire to learn about these artefacts. The Reclaim Your DNA campaign is a critical cause and Trophy Extra Special Stout is honoured to be leading the charge.”

So far, the campaign has recorded over 61,000 signatures from Nigerians who have lauded the bold step initiated by Trophy Extra Special Stout. You can join the movement by signing the via this link https://www.reclaimyourdna.com/petition