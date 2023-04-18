IGP replaces Adamawa CP over gov poll

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered that the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde withdraw from the state with immediate effect.

The IGP also ordered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa immediately proceed to Adamawa State for election security of the yet-to-be-concluded supplementary governorship poll.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, while addressing pressmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the IGP is committed to a free and fair process.

He said, “The IGP has given a directive that the commissioner of police on election security in Adamawa State, CP Barde should pull out of Adamawa State and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa to proceed to Adamawa immediately, to go and supervise the election and provide the necessary information and ensure that the process is a success.”

Adejobi also said the IGP has yet to receive any letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking the probe and prosecution of its embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Meanwhile, the collation of results has resumed in the state capital.

INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after Ari announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

INEC had immediately summoned Ari to Abuja and declared his announcement an invalid declaration and a usurpation of the powers of the collation and returning officer.

The electoral umpire also said it will write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to probe and prosecute Ari but the police are yet to get the letter.

