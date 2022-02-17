Troops confirms four dead, three injured in Plateau attack

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Troops of Operation Safe HAVEN (OPSH), responsible for maintaining peace and security in Plateau, Southern Kaduna and some parts of Bauchi State has confirmed the killing of four persons in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Our correspondent learned that the two separate attacks which led to the killings on Tuesday 15th February, 2022, also saw three people sustained degrees of injuries.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the military information officer OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa on Wednesday in Jos the state capital.

According to Takwa, “Operation SAVE HAVEN received a distress call on civil unrest that ensued between Fulani herders and miners at Yelwa Zangam general area of Jos North LGA in the early hours of Tuesday 15th February, 2022. Also, in the late hours of same day, a vehicle conveying passengers was attacked along Jos-Jenger road.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN swiftly responded to both incidents and brought the situation under control. Unfortunately, one person was killed and another injured at the mining site. However, On the unfortunate attack on commuters, three persons lost their lives, 2 other passengers sustained varying degree of injuries and 6 others were rescued,” he stated. The spokesman of the STF further stressed that, while condemning the violence, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Maj.Gen Ibrahim Ali commiserated with the families of the victims of the unfortunate incidents. He said the command assured that everything would be done to bring perpetrators of the violence to book, as the Commander urged law abiding citizens to remain calm as troops are already on the trail of the perpetrators of the attacks.

For a better society