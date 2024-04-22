Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Trinity University, 6th Matriculation Ceremony , Lecture held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Vice Chancellor, of Trinity University,  Prof Clement Kolawole; guest Speaker,   former Managing Director/CEO at Wema Bank PLC, Mr Ademola Adebise;  Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Trinity University, Pastor Samuel Olatunji,;  Registrar of the University,  Mr David Oyejide, during the  6th Matriculation Ceremony & Lecture , of Trinity University , on ‘Empowered living Unlocking your Potential ‘ held at the Campus Yaba in Lagos on 19/4/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cross Section of the Matriculation Student in Procession.

L-r… Guest Speaker,   former Managing Director/CEO at Wema Bank PLC, Mr Ademola Adebise;  Vice Chancellor, of Trinity University,  Prof Clement Kolawole ;Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Trinity University, Pastor Samuel Olatunji.

L-r… Fausat Animashaun ,  Dr. Folakemi Ohunakin and   Dr. Modupeade Adetunji.

Vice Chancellor, of Trinity University,  Prof Clement Kolawole; Guest Speaker,   former Managing Director/CEO at Wema Bank PLC, Mr Ademola Adebise (both middle ) and other management of Trinity University in a group picture .

Cross section of the matriculation students  , during the 6th Matriculation Ceremony & Lecture , of Trinity University , on ‘Empowered living Unlocking your Potential ‘ held at the Campus Yaba in Lagos on 19/4/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10972 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 22, 2024

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu slips Navy Patrol Vessels into…

Blakely’s National Tax Conference , 4th Edition held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 19, 2024

1 of 450