Trinity University, 6th Matriculation Ceremony , Lecture held in Lagos

Cross Section of the Matriculation Student in Procession.

L-r… Guest Speaker, former Managing Director/CEO at Wema Bank PLC, Mr Ademola Adebise; Vice Chancellor, of Trinity University, Prof Clement Kolawole ;Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Trinity University, Pastor Samuel Olatunji.

L-r… Fausat Animashaun , Dr. Folakemi Ohunakin and Dr. Modupeade Adetunji.

Vice Chancellor, of Trinity University, Prof Clement Kolawole; Guest Speaker, former Managing Director/CEO at Wema Bank PLC, Mr Ademola Adebise (both middle ) and other management of Trinity University in a group picture .

Cross section of the matriculation students , during the 6th Matriculation Ceremony & Lecture , of Trinity University , on ‘Empowered living Unlocking your Potential ‘ held at the Campus Yaba in Lagos on 19/4/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

