Tribute/ Service of Songs, for former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo ,insurance icon, a lawyer, Prof Joe Irukwu ,who died at 89, in Lagos

L-r… Children of Late Prof Joe Irukwu, Pastor Agu Irukwu his wife Mrs. Shola; Pastor Ikechi Irukwu and his wife Chioma.

Senior Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and his wife Dr Siju (left).

L-r…Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Convener Arise Women , Dr Siju Iloyomade , greeting Elder Statesman ,Pa Ayo Adebanjo; with the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi (middle).

Son in law and other children of late Prof Irukwu.

L-r …Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr . Oba Otudeko, being welcome by Pastor Trevor Akindele.

L-r…Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako.

L-r… President ,Aka Ikenga Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta with former director general of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke.

L-r… Prince Ike iloghalu with Ogbuagu Emeka Okwuosa.

L-r …Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; Senator Daisy Danjuma, her husband a politician and retired Nigerian army lieutenant general ,Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (GCON).

L-r… Bishop Sunday Onuoha ; Pastor Ben Akabueze and Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

Rtd. General Ike Nwachukwu with wife Mrs Gwendolyn.

Cross section of the children of late Prof Joe Irukwu, signing Praises to God.

Children ,Grand Children and Other Family Members , during the Tribute/ Service of Songs, for former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo ,insurance icon, and a lawyer, Prof Joe Irukwu , that died at 89 years ,held at City of David. The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victoria island in Lagos on 17/10/2023.,. PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

