NAICOM visits Minister, drums support for Abuja insurance confab

As part of the National Insurance Commission’s drive to ensure optimal participation in the 2023 National Insurance Conference, the Commissioner for Insurance, Olorundare Sunday Thomas and a delegation from NAICOM today, paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

The visit afforded the Commissioner the opportunity to apprise the Minister of the activities of the Commission. Mr. Thomas also formally requested the physical attendance of the Minister at the National Insurance Conference being organised by the Commission.

In his response, the Minister accepted the Commission’s extended hands of collaboration in the area of compliance with the laws on public buildings and buildings under construction. He also confirmed his active participation and the Ministry of Housing in the conference scheduled to hold from 22-24 October 2023.

