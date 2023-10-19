Enugu holds LG polls February 24, 2024

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has announced the official timetable for the highly anticipated 2024 local government council elections.

This schedule outlines key dates and essential phases of the electoral process, setting the stage for a critical exercise in local governance.

The journey towards the elections commences with a public notice, paving the way for political parties to engage in primaries, candidate nominations, and ultimately, the electioneering campaigns that will shape the future of local leadership.

Details of the election schedule as announced by ENSIEC are as follows:

Public notice announcing the Chairmanship and Councillorship election in all the local government councils in Enugu State.

11th Dec – 22nd Dec 2023:

Political party’s primaries are geared towards the selection of candidates for elections to be prepared and submitted to ENSIEC with a table specifying particular times, days, and venues for the primaries.

2nd Jan – 8th Jan 2024:

Political parties are to obtain forms ENSIEC 7 and 7A for Chairmanship and Councillorship elections respectively.

Nomination forms shall be completed and returned on or before 17 January 2024 by all political parties.

18th Jan – 19th Jan 2024:

Lists of candidates nominated by political parties shall be forwarded to the headquarters of ENSIEC.

22nd Jan – 25th Jan 2024:

Checking of candidates’ credentials.

3rd Feb – 23rd Feb 2024:

Electioneering campaigns shall start on 3rd February 2024 and end by 6:00 pm on the 23rd, February 2024.

9th Feb – 13th Feb:

Returning lists of qualified and unqualified candidates on forms ENSIEC 3 and 4.

14th Feb – 17th Feb 2024

Replacement of unqualified candidates.

Names of two party agents with passport photographs attached to each polling booth shall be forwarded to ENSIEC.

Parties shall endorse the passport photographs

24th February 2024

Voter’s accreditation and voting by open secret ballot system in the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm

2nd March 2024:

Chairmanship or Councillorship run-off elections if need be.

