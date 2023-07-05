TRIBUTE: SAM IBIYEMI, THE GREAT ENERGY REPORTER, ANALYST, PUBLISHER.

I received the news of the passage of Dr Sam Ibiyemi yesterday with a shock. He was a distinguished Energy Reporter, Analyst and Publisher of the NewsDirect.

I first met Sam, an Economist, Journalist, Publisher and a former Military Personnel, when he was Energy Correspondent of the influential Financial Standard. He, later, rose to Deputy Editor of the Publication. He covered the activities and operations of the NNPC and the Petroleum Industry professionally. His views, at times, were very radical and piercing. The NNPC Management, however, cherished such – lots learnt from his constructive and persuasive opinion.

My second coming at the NNPC, Sam was already a Publisher- NewsDirect. Interestingly, the publication had- still has- a positive slant in energy reporting.

Sam visited us severally at the NNPC- with informed and inspiring ideas . He was a friend of Dr Maikanti Baru, the GMD of NNPC. Dr Baru fondly called him,

” Sam de Sam of radical views”. The NewsDirect gave Dr Baru an Award- an honour truly earned by the gentleman and cerebral Dr Baru.

When I exited the NNPC, Sam was constantly in touch- essence of true and real friendship!

My solace is that Sam lived a fulfilled life. Not the quantum of years that matters, but how impactful. His impact is felt positively in the family , services to God ( an ordained Pastor) and humanity, the polity – a Gubernatorial Aspirant-, his media profession…

May God grant the soul of Sam safe passage to eternity and comfort his loved ones.