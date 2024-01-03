Transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu Son Chidi , weds Nkechi Ohakawa in Lagos

L-r… The groom’s parents Mrs. Ngozi Anyaegbu, and her husband Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; their Children Mr. Chidi Anyaegbu; his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa; parents of the bride Mr Donatus Ohakawa his wife Mrs Ohakawa, at the Church Service at St John’s Anglican Church, falomo ikoyi Photo: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Chief Jerry Chukwueke; Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and politician. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii .
L-r …Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; her husband Mr Emmanuel.
L-r… Bishop (Dr) Victor Mbanisi; Mr Charles Onyido; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; Father of the groom Transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; and Chief Mike Umeh.
L-r…. Deputy Group Managing Director A-Z brands Mr Dikanna Okafor; Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Group/MD CHIKASON Groups ,Engr Favor Chika- Okafor.
L-r… Vicar, St John’s Anglican Church, Falomo ikoyi. The Venerable Obinna Ulogwara, presenting the Marriage Certificate to Mr Chidi Ohakawa and his wife Nkechi.
L-r… Mrs. Josephine & Chief Mike Umeh; former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako; Mr Chidi Ohakawa and his wife Nkechi; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; Transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu & Ngozi.
L-r… Prince Dillis Nwokedi; Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief, Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Prince Ike Iloghalu; Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos, Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary.
L-r… Mrs. Josephine Umeh;President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd, Chief Eric Odinaka Umeofia and his wife Mrs Nmachukwu.
L-r …Secretary, Kirikiri Depot Owners. Association, Simeon Anabor; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON) and Chief Durosinmi-Etti from Swift Oil Limited.
L-r… Rita Anthony; Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; former Senatorial candidate in Imo state, Charles Ahize.
The couple Mr. Chidi Ohakawaand his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa cut their traditional wedding cake.
L-r… Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief, Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha his wife Mrs., Franca Onuoha; Dr Chinwe Onuoha; Rita Anthony and Amaka Taylor Iheakanwa.
L-r… Mrs, Franca Onuoha her husband Chairman of Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha and CEO of United Airlines Nigeria Prof. Obiora Onyema.
L-r …Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi ; Dr (Mrs.) Helen Ekwueme; Chief (Mrs.) Agnes Ugochukwu; Mrs. Nikky Ugochukwu; former Deputy Governor Central bank of Nigeria Dr. Ernest Ebi.
L-r… Chief Mike Umeh; Mrs. Dayo Igbetaand Mrs Perpetual Iwuoha.
L-r… Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema; former Senatorial candidate in Imo state, Charles Ahize and Sir Nnamdi Nwaigwe.
L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Mrs Agbaso her husband , Grand Patron Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Lagos. Chief Martin Agbaso.
Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo, Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye his wife Mrs Nwoye.
Prof. Segun Awonusi and his wife Mrs. Ann. pose with the parents of the groom Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu & Ngozi, (both middle) during the reception of their son’s wedding at Queens Park Event Centre in Lagos on 23/12’/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
