Transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu Son Chidi , weds Nkechi Ohakawa in Lagos

L-r… The groom’s parents Mrs. Ngozi Anyaegbu, and her husband Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; their Children Mr. Chidi Anyaegbu; his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa; parents of the bride Mr Donatus Ohakawa his wife Mrs Ohakawa, at the Church Service at St John’s Anglican Church, falomo ikoyi Photo: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Chief Jerry Chukwueke; Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and politician. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii .

L-r …Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; her husband Mr Emmanuel.

L-r… Bishop (Dr) Victor Mbanisi; Mr Charles Onyido; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; Father of the groom Transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; and Chief Mike Umeh.

L-r…. Deputy Group Managing Director A-Z brands Mr Dikanna Okafor ; Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Group/MD CHIKASON Groups ,Engr Favor Chika- Okafor.

L-r… Vicar, St John’s Anglican Church, Falomo ikoyi. The Venerable Obinna Ulogwara, presenting the Marriage Certificate to Mr Chidi Ohakawa and his wife Nkechi.

L-r… Mrs. Josephine & Chief Mike Umeh; former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako; Mr Chidi Ohakawa and his wife Nkechi; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; Transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu & Ngozi.

L-r… Prince Dillis Nwokedi; Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief, Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Prince Ike Iloghalu; Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos, Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary.

L-r… Mrs. Josephine Umeh; President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd, Chief Eric Odinaka Umeofia and his wife Mrs Nmachukwu.

L-r …Secretary, Kirikiri Depot Owners. Association, Simeon Anabor; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON) and Chief Durosinmi-Etti from Swift Oil Limited.

L-r… Rita Anthony; Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; former Senatorial candidate in Imo state, Charles Ahize.

The couple Mr. Chidi Ohakawa and his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa cut their traditional wedding cake.

L-r… Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief, Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha his wife Mrs., Franca Onuoha; Dr Chinwe Onuoha; Rita Anthony and Amaka Taylor Iheakanwa.

L-r… Mrs, Franca Onuoha her husband Chairman of Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha and CEO of United Airlines Nigeria Prof. Obiora Onyema.

L-r …Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi ; Dr (Mrs.) Helen Ekwueme; Chief (Mrs.) Agnes Ugochukwu; Mrs. Nikky Ugochukwu; former Deputy Governor Central bank of Nigeria Dr. Ernest Ebi.

L-r… Chief Mike Umeh; Mrs. Dayo Igbeta and Mrs Perpetual Iwuoha.

L-r… Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema; former Senatorial candidate in Imo state, Charles Ahize and Sir Nnamdi Nwaigwe.

L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Mrs Agbaso her husband , Grand Patron Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Lagos. Chief Martin Agbaso.

L-r … Chief Augustine Anozie his wife Barrister (Mrs.) Anozie .

Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo, Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye his wife Mrs Nwoye.

Prof. Segun Awonusi and his wife Mrs. Ann. pose with the parents of the groom Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu & Ngozi, (both middle) during the reception of their son’s wedding at Queens Park Event Centre in Lagos on 23/12’/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

