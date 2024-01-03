Champion Newspapers Limited
Transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu Son Chidi , weds Nkechi Ohakawa in Lagos

 R-L ...The flag bearer of the Labour  Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi; poses with the couple, Mr. Chidi Ohakawa his wife Nkechi (middle).
L-r… The groom’s parents Mrs. Ngozi Anyaegbu, and her husband Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; their Children Mr. Chidi Anyaegbu;  his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa; parents of the bride  Mr Donatus Ohakawa his wife Mrs Ohakawa, at the Church Service at St John’s Anglican Church, falomo ikoyi  Photo: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi AnyaegbuChief Jerry Chukwueke; Nigerian businessman,  philanthropist and politician. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii .

L-r …Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika; her husband Mr Emmanuel.

L-r… Bishop (Dr) Victor  Mbanisi; Mr  Charles Onyido;  former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; Father of the groom  Transport mogul  Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; and Chief Mike Umeh.

L-r…. Deputy Group Managing Director A-Z brands   Mr Dikanna Okafor ;  Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Group/MD CHIKASON Groups ,Engr Favor Chika- Okafor.

L-r… Vicar, St John’s Anglican Church, Falomo ikoyi. The Venerable Obinna Ulogwara, presenting the Marriage Certificate to Mr Chidi Ohakawa and his wife Nkechi.

L-r… Mrs. Josephine & Chief Mike Umeh; former Chairman of Seplat  Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako; Mr Chidi Ohakawa and his wife Nkechi; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku;  Transport mogul  Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu & Ngozi.

L-r… Prince Dillis Nwokedi; Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief, Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Prince Ike Iloghalu; Chairman  of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos, Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary.

L-r… Mrs. Josephine  Umeh;  President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd, Chief Eric Odinaka Umeofia and his wife  Mrs Nmachukwu.

L-r …Secretary, Kirikiri Depot Owners. Association, Simeon Anabor; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON)  and Chief  Durosinmi-Etti from Swift Oil Limited.

L-r… Rita Anthony; Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; former Senatorial candidate in Imo state, Charles Ahize.

The couple Mr. Chidi Ohakawa and his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa cut their traditional wedding cake.

L-r… Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief, Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited   High Chief Michael Onuoha his wife  Mrs., Franca Onuoha; Dr Chinwe Onuoha; Rita Anthony and Amaka Taylor Iheakanwa.

L-r…  Mrs, Franca Onuoha her husband Chairman of Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited   High Chief Michael Onuoha and  CEO of United Airlines Nigeria Prof. Obiora Onyema.

L-r …Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi ;  Dr (Mrs.) Helen Ekwueme; Chief (Mrs.) Agnes Ugochukwu;   Mrs. Nikky Ugochukwu;  former Deputy Governor Central bank  of Nigeria Dr.  Ernest Ebi.

L-r… Chief Mike Umeh;  Mrs. Dayo Igbeta and  Mrs  Perpetual Iwuoha.

L-r… Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace,  Barrister Allen Onyema; former Senatorial candidate in Imo state, Charles Ahize and  Sir Nnamdi Nwaigwe.

L-r…  Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu;  Mrs Agbaso her husband , Grand Patron Ohanaeze  Ndi Igbo Lagos. Chief Martin Agbaso.

L-r … Chief Augustine Anozie his wife Barrister (Mrs.) Anozie .

Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo, Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye his wife Mrs Nwoye.

Prof. Segun Awonusi and his wife Mrs. Ann. pose with the parents of the groom Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu & Ngozi, (both middle) during the reception of their son’s wedding at Queens Park Event Centre in Lagos on 23/12’/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

