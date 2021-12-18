The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here’s the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Aubameyang summer move more likely

Arsenal are open to letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January, but a summer departure is more likely, as has been reported by The Daily Mail.

The drama is the latest between the player and the club, who is “not available for selection” when Arsenal face Leeds United on Saturday, according to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

It is felt that his exclusion could even last until he returns from playing at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon.

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy on Tuesday following a series of disciplinary issues, the latest of which saw him returning from an overseas trip later than agreed last week.

With Arteta’s stance in mind, it is perhaps unsurprising that the Gunners are willing to discuss any transfer offers that come their way in next month’s window.

However, it is stated that a move is more likely to materialise in the summer as things stand, meaning Arteta could be faced with the task of reintegrating Aubameyang into the group.

It is suggested that Arsenal could wait to see how they fare without the attacker before deciding whether or not to bring him back in.

Though, in not doing so, they would see a player on £350,000-per-week not getting onto the pitch. Aubameyang’s current contract runs until the summer of 2023.