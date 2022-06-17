Traffic gridlock: Introduce traffic education in Lagos schools,  Fashola tells Sanwo-Olu

THOMAS IMONIKHE

As part of practical measures to address perennial traffic congestion in parts of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been urged to challenge the Ministry of Education in conjunction with the Transportation Ministry to introduce traffic education into the curriculum of schools.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Fashola, SAN, who gave the charge Thursday at a Colloquium to mark the tenth anniversary of Lagos Traffic Radio in Ikeja said such curriculum to be taught in primary, secondary and tertiary schools should be drawn from Nigeria’s Highway Code and the Traffic Law in order to raise knowledgeable drivers that will obey traffic laws.

According to him, “it is my believe that if this is properly implemented, Lagos State would have produced a new generation of motorists who are more educated and aware of their rights and duties on our motorways”.

Represented by Hakeem Bello, his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), Fashola, who was lead speaker at event was commenting on the Colloquium’s theme: ‘Integrated Transport System as a Lifeline for Economic Growth’ which also featured a panel of three discussants.

The panelists are: Prof. Bamidele Badejo, Dean, Faculty of Environmental Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State; Engr Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director LAMATA and Mrs. Mfon Ekong Usoro, President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso delivered the keynote address.

Fashola a two-term governor of the state established Lagos Traffic Radio on May 29, 2012, as part of his administration’s coordinated approach to addressing the perennial chaotic traffic situation in parts of Lagos especially the metropolis. He also initiated several transport modernization and rehabilitation programmes ranging from road, rail and water.

Reviewing steady progress made in the sector by successive governments in the state, he noted that aside investment in Communication support, like Traffic Radio, which has enriched the transportation ecosystem, there are other opportunities and possibilities for other careers like transport planning, management, financing, education, and much more which informed the establishment of the school of transport in the Lagos State University, LASU in 2014.

The Minister commended the staff and General Manager of Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle, who by dint of hard work and commitment to excellence, has enabled the station to disseminate traffic reportage and travel advisory to millions of residents in Lagos and across Nigeria.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy speaking through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Olusina Thorpe highlighted the positive impacts of the station in the last decade adding that it had provided solution to the lingering Lagos traffic gridlock as well as addressed issues relating to transportation.

In providing regular traffic update and advisory across the state, he maintained that the station has in conjunction with relevant government agencies such as the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA and Nigerian Railways enabled both commuters and motorists plan their journeys on a daily basis.

Consequently, he noted that Traffic Radio had grown substantially in brand loyalty and optimally “responding to the challenge of traffic situation in Lagos State”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on his part, noted that Transportation is the first pillar of his THEME Agenda while the station had made unquantifiable impact on the lives of Lagosians as well as economy of the state stressing that theme of the Colloquium speaks directly to the goals “we have been trying to achieve”.

Represented by Mr. Omotoso, he said there is a nexus between prosperity and ease of movement of humans and goods even as he reiterated that the State’s Blue and Red Rail schemes will commence commercial services in the first quarter of 2023.